SELECTOR ENHANCES NETWORK OBSERVABILITY AND AIOPS PLATFORM WITH FULL-STACK CAPABILITIES

Summer release offers insights into network health from devices and interfaces to infrastructure, cloud, and containers.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI , the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, today announced the addition of new capabilities to its platform, empowering organizations with unparalleled insights from the network up to the application. The enhancements move Selector forward as the first true full-stack observability and AIOPs platform on the market.

The Summer release enables organizations to delve deeper into their network infrastructure, cloud environments, containers, and applications, providing a holistic view of their entire application ecosystem. This empowers IT operations teams to proactively identify and resolve issues, optimize resource allocation, and prevent service interruptions.

Key highlights of the new release include:

Integrations: Selector now supports over 500 integrations across various categories, including network, infrastructure, cloud, and applications. From BGP/BMP and SNMP, CloudWatch and Stackdriver, to Postgres and NGINX, Selector seamlessly integrates with a wide range of data sources to provide comprehensive insights. Outlier Detection: Selector's outlier detection capabilities help connect the dots within your infrastructure, enabling rapid identification and ranking of abnormal conditions. Operations teams can proactively identify misbehaving devices and prevent outages before they occur. Forecasting: Leveraging advanced machine learning, Selector's forecasting capability predicts the evolution of metrics over time. Users can configure alerts based on these predictions, allowing them to proactively manage resources and prevent service interruptions. PingMesh: Selector's PingMesh feature provides comprehensive latency measurement and analysis for sophisticated networks. This allows network developers, engineers, and application/service developers to rapidly validate network impact on application performance. PingMesh supports complex topologies and measures latency, jitter, packet loss, and path changes. Deployment Model Improvements: Selector focuses on improved availability and fault tolerance with multi-node deployment and geo-redundancy capabilities. Multi-node deployment supports Kubernetes clusters, enhancing performance and scalability. Geo-redundancy ensures data replication and service availability across multiple geographic regions, mitigating the risk of service disruptions.

"We are thrilled to introduce these powerful capabilities to our network observability and AIOps platform," said Kevin Kamel, VP of Product Management at Selector. "With these enhancements, organizations can gain unparalleled visibility into their entire network stack, from devices and interfaces to applications. This empowers them to make data-driven decisions, optimize performance, and ensure a seamless user experience."

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai .

