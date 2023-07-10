NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE AND THERABODY TEAM UP TO CHANGE THE GAME ON AND OFF THE FIELD

The Partnership Aims to Reduce Inequity in Women's Sports Recovery and Support Players' Health and Wellness Beyond the Pitch

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an alliance designed to support athletes on and off the field, the National Women's Soccer League and wellness technology leader Therabody today announced their official partnership. Together, the NWSL and Therabody plan to better understand the unique needs of women athletes and help reduce gender inequity in sports by investing in bespoke research and by ensuring that the NWSL athletes have the same access to Therabody technologies and education as their male counterparts.

As part of the agreement, Therabody will become NWSL's Official Wellness Technology Partner, and will make recovery devices such as Theragun PRO, WaveRoller and RecoveryAir JetBoots available on the sidelines at all NWSL matches. Therabody is also making a significant investment to provide additional products, such as the FDA cleared PowerDot that helps alleviate period pain, RecoveryTherm Knee and RecoveryTherm Back and Core, among others, to every player in the league. Therabody's technologies can help players recover after leaving it all on the field, alleviate everyday aches and pains and support them in their everyday lives.

"The NWSL is excited to partner with Therabody with the shared goal of advancing player health and safety and providing athletes with the optimal tools to succeed on and off the pitch," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "This partnership will not only provide our players with access to the cutting-edge wellness and recovery technology they deserve as world-class athletes, but will also help to support our mission to conduct the crucially important research needed to better address our approaches to player healthcare needs, including injury prevention and recovery."

Not only does this symbiotic partnership support the whole athlete, including beyond the field, but it also works to reduce the inequities seen in sports recovery. As a company born out of finding non-invasive solutions to pain and recovery, Therabody is committed to making a meaningful impact on women's mental and physical wellness in a way that is unique to them. The differences between support for male and female athlete recovery are as stark as the facts around their health. For example, 6% of athletic performance research focuses on women, despite women making up 40% of professional athletes.

"Therabody came on board with Angel City very early on in our journey, and has been an incredible, active partner to us from day one. To see them continue to grow their support in women's soccer now at a league level is a testament to the commitment Therabody has to women's football and the incredible athletes we cheer on daily on field. To now have access to some of the best recovery products available is something our players and all NWSL players and staff are excited about and grateful for as it will help them be the best they can be every day," commented Julie Uhrman, co-founder and president of Angel City Football Club.

"Our goal is to support women athletes on and off the field and to be a voice for equality around sports recovery," said Dr. Jason Werlsand, Therabody founder and chief wellness officer. "Women's soccer is as big a world stage as there is. We are proud to be an official partner of the NWSL to help bolster the players' self care."

The partnership will be further enriched as NWSL's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Cindy Chang, becomes one of Therabody's medical advisors and NWSL fans will receive education and special offers on Therabody products to help promote their own health and wellness.

In partnering with the wellness leader Therabody, the NWSL is exemplifying their commitment to equity in sports and to serving and supporting the whole player. Therabody is driven by a belief in wellness equality and works to champion access to innovative wellness solutions that can help everybody move - and feel - better.

