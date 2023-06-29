Xive Introduces "Astana": Joint Mining Farm with Cutting-Edge Equipment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xive , a Bitcoin group mining company, announces the launch of the second Bitcoin mining farm, " Astana ", with the latest advanced equipment available on the market. Xive recognizes the difficulty for individual miners to bear operational costs alone, and secure group mining presents a viable way to successfully mine new blocks and gain profit.

Xive's mining farm "Astana" has a transparent, automatic allocation of profits with accurate data on each of 50 ASIC's power distribution and real-time mining revenue in partners' accounts. It also allows for a low-level entry threshold into mining, as the minimum farm share can be bought at the cost of just $25. At this moment, above 65% of the farm "Astana" has already been sold. Within the first three weeks since the launch, 0.4121099 BTC was earned via the farm, equivalent to around $12500.

"Astana" group mining farm will be on sale until September 1, 2023, and the third farm will be launched subsequently. As mining starts immediately upon purchasing a farm share, partners can get returns in Bitcoin without any delays, shipping or installation waiting time based on the share percentage they purchased.

The risks are shared equally among all the participants, including Xive founders, which reduces the individual risk associated with owning a machine while the others continue operating. Xive only applies a 20% management fee on the generated profits. If a farm becomes unprofitable, the equipment is sold at market price, and the proceeds are distributed according to the owner's investment shares.

"We are excited to announce a launch of a new technologically superb farm "Astana" that will help serve Xive's mission of making mining accessible and providing everyone with an equal opportunity to mine Bitcoin securely and efficiently," – says Didar Bekbauov, CEO and founder of Xive.

About Xive

Xive is a Bitcoin group mining company that offers easy and efficient joint mining services and develops a transparent and fully automated mining web platform. The company's core product, group mining, serves the mission of providing everyone with an equal opportunity to mine Bitcoin, placing customers at the heart of the company. In 2022, Xive established new partnerships with mining hosting companies in the U.S.: Kentucky, Iowa, and West Virginia.

