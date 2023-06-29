Nature Made® Ranked as #1 Pharmacist Recommended Vitamin and Supplement Brand in Pharmacy Times Annual Survey

WEST HILLS, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made®, the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand with over 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science, is once again the top choice of pharmacists in key vitamin and supplement segments, including sleep aids, herbal supplements, essential letter vitamins, and more, according to The OTC Guide® released by Pharmacy Times.

Conducted by Healthcare Research & Analytics (HRA®), the annual survey asked thousands of pharmacists for their recommendations in a variety of OTC categories. The results ranked Nature Made as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended Brand for:

Sleep Aids (Nature Made Melatonin)

Diabetic Multivitamins

CoQ10

Flaxseed Oil

Herbal Supplement Brand

Essential "Letter" Vitamins

Omega-3/Fish Oil

Cholesterol Management (Nature Made Fish Oil)

"We're incredibly honored that pharmacists have recognized Nature Made as the leading brand in a number of key segments again this year," said Jeff Boutelle, CEO, Pharmavite. "As consumers continue to prioritize health and wellness through ever-evolving vitamin and supplement routines, and turn to pharmacists for guidance on over-the-counter choices now more than ever, we value the recognition from a community that prioritizes consumer satisfaction in this space as much as we do."

Pharmacy Times has led the way in providing valuable, practical information on the over-the-counter (OTC) market to the pharmacist community and remains a constant source of up-to-date insights. For more than two decades, Pharmacy Times has surveyed tens of thousands of pharmacists nationwide to determine the top pharmacist recommended over-the-counter products within several key health areas and provide pharmacists guidance by showcasing the brands and products most highly recommended by their peers.

Full survey results and details can be found online via The OTC Guide, courtesy of Pharmacy.

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with over 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit www.NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins) and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins).

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

