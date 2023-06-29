MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

FISCAL 2023 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $1,054.5 million increased 10.0% YoY (11.7% on an average daily sales basis), approximately 11 percentage points above the Industrial Production (IP) index

Operating income of $135.4 million , or $138.6 million adjusted to exclude share reclassification proposal costs and restructuring and other costs 1

Operating margin of 12.8%, or 13.1% excluding the adjustments described above 1

Diluted EPS of $1.69 vs. $1.78 in the prior fiscal year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.74 vs. $1.82 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC," "MSC Industrial" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended June 3, 2023.

Financial Highlights2

FY23 Q3

FY22 Q3

Change

FY23 YTD

FY22 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 1,054.5

$ 958.6

10.0 %

$ 2,973.8

$ 2,669.6

11.4 % Income from Operations

$ 135.4

$ 136.8

(1.1) %

$ 365.7

$ 324.7

12.6 % Operating Margin

12.8 %

14.3 %





12.3 %

12.2 %



Net Income Attributable to MSC

$ 95.2

$ 99.7

(4.5) %

$ 255.6

$ 235.7

8.5 % Diluted EPS

$ 1.69 (3) $ 1.78 (4) (5.1) %

$ 4.56 (3) $ 4.21 (4) 8.3 %

























Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY23 Q3

FY22 Q3

Change

FY23 YTD

FY22 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 1,054.5

$ 958.6

10.0 %

$ 2,973.8

$ 2,669.6

11.4 % Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$ 138.6

$ 140.3

(1.2) %

$ 374.0

$ 336.6

11.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin 1

13.1 %

14.6 %





12.6 %

12.6 %



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$ 97.5

$ 102.2

(4.6) %

$ 261.9

$ 244.5

7.1 % Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 1.74 (3) $ 1.82 (4) (4.4) %

$ 4.67 (3) $ 4.36 (4) 7.1 %



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 56.2 million and 56.1 million diluted shares outstanding for FY23 Q3 and FY23 YTD, respectively. 4 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million diluted shares outstanding for FY22 Q3 and FY22 YTD, respectively.



Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Successful execution of our Mission Critical growth initiatives in the third quarter resulted in the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth aided by robust Public Sector performance. We delivered average daily sales growth of nearly 12 percent and outperformed the IP index by double digits for the second consecutive quarter. Looking ahead and despite macro uncertainty, we expect to continue outperforming the IP index as we leverage MSC specific momentum and strengthen our market position through strategic investments."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Another quarter of above market sales growth provides clear evidence that MSC continues to take market share. This drove meaningful cash generation during the quarter, despite the impact on gross margin from a significant Public Sector contract win and overall customer mix. As a result of our ongoing execution, we are raising fiscal 2023 sales guidance and remain confident in future profitable growth."

Gershwind concluded, "As we approach the finish line of our three-year Mission Critical journey, we have made significant progress on diversifying our end markets, taking market share, improving profitability, and enhancing corporate governance with the recent agreement to eliminate our dual class share structure. Combined with future benefits from our Mission Critical journey and topline momentum, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver value to all stakeholders in fiscal 2024 and beyond."

Mission Critical Update

We continued to make progress on each of our Mission Critical growth initiatives during the fiscal 2023 third quarter.

Solidify Metalworking

a. Over 150 metalworking and specialty sales experts driving customer productivity

b. Technical expertise fueled new customer wins in high growth end markets like Aerospace and Medical

Leverage Portfolio Strength

a. Class C consumable product category net sales grew low double digits year over year

Expand Solutions (Vending, In-Plant and Vendor Managed Inventory)

a. Vending signings strong; vending machine net sales grew 10% year over year and represent 15% of total Company net sales

b. In-Plant signings strong; In-Plant net sales grew 13% year over year and represent 13% of total Company net sales

c. Total Solutions net sales represent 55% of total Company net sales

Grow E-Commerce

a. E-Commerce net sales grew 8% year over year and represent 60.1% of total Company net sales

b. Announced exclusive E-Commerce agreement with MachiningCloud

Diversify Customers and End Markets

a. 80% net sales growth year over year driven primarily by a significant Public Sector win

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

a. Floating/fixed rate debt ratio now at 35/65

b. Top two priorities remain investing in the business and returning cash to shareholders through ordinary dividends

c. Next two priorities are share buybacks and tuck-in acquisitions

Updated Fiscal 2023 Full Year Financial Outlook Adjusted Operating Margin1 ~12.7% ADS Growth (YoY) 10%-11% Gross Margins 100-120 bps YoY contraction Depreciation and Amortization Expense $77M-$82M Interest and Other Expense $33M-$38M Operating Cash Flow Conversion2 >100% Additional Mission Critical Savings $15M+

Revised outlook assumes additional mix headwinds related to Public Sector growth

Expect to achieve double-digit ADS growth for the fiscal year

5 fewer selling days year over year in fiscal Q4

Mission Critical goals of > $100M in gross savings and adjusted operating expenses of 28.6% of sales on track

(1) Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules of this release. (2) The Company defines Operating Cash Flow Conversion as Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of Net income. The Company's management uses Operating Cash Flow Conversion to evaluate the Company's operating performance, in particular how efficiently the Company turns its sales and profits into cash, and to assess the efficiency of the Company's use of working capital. The Company believes Operating Cash Flow Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.



Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2023 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 13, 2023. The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 25, 2023.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.3 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity and energy prices, the impact of prolonged periods of low, high and rapid inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from being a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner to our customers; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the retention of key personnel; the credit risk of our customers, higher inflation and fluctuations in interest rates; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems, or violations of data privacy laws; the retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions, including due to import restrictions or global geopolitical conditions; changes to governmental trade or sanctions policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs or moratoriums on economic activity with certain countries or regions; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities or incur additional borrowings on terms we deem attractive; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and other laws applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; goodwill and intangible assets recorded resulting from our acquisitions could be impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; prior to the completion of the proposed share reclassification, the significant control that our principal shareholders currently exercise over us, which may result in our taking actions or failing to take actions which our other shareholders do not prefer; and any delays with respect to, or the failure to complete, the proposed share reclassification, including the failure to receive the requisite shareholder approvals; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us or others relating to the proposed share reclassification; our ability to realize the expected benefits from the proposed share reclassification; and the effect of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed share reclassification on the market price of our common stock. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)



June 3,

2023

September 3,

2022 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,428

$ 43,537 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 438,555

687,608 Inventories 726,863

715,625 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,371

96,853 Total current assets 1,316,217

1,543,623 Property, plant and equipment, net 307,123

286,666 Goodwill 718,304

710,130 Identifiable intangibles, net 114,262

114,328 Operating lease assets 60,091

64,780 Other assets 10,682

9,887 Total assets $ 2,526,679

$ 2,729,414 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 290,281

$ 325,680 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 18,573

18,560 Accounts payable 209,859

217,378 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 164,762

164,326 Total current liabilities 683,475

725,944 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 174,017

468,912 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 42,898

47,616 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 123,743

124,659 Total liabilities $ 1,024,133

$ 1,367,131 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred Stock —

— Class A Common Stock 49

48 Class B Common Stock 9

9 Additional paid-in capital 839,106

798,408 Retained earnings 776,365

681,292 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,233)

(23,121) Class A treasury stock, at cost (108,036)

(106,202) Total MSC shareholders' equity 1,489,260

1,350,434 Noncontrolling interest 13,286

11,849 Total shareholders' equity 1,502,546

1,362,283 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,526,679

$ 2,729,414

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 3,

2023

May 28,

2022

June 3,

2023

May 28,

2022 Net sales $ 1,054,464

$ 958,579

$ 2,973,841

$ 2,669,648 Cost of goods sold 625,527

547,430

1,750,410

1,539,628 Gross profit 428,937

411,149

1,223,431

1,130,020 Operating expenses 291,706

271,046

852,031

793,600 Restructuring and other costs 1,845

3,267

5,722

11,684 Income from operations 135,386

136,836

365,678

324,736 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (5,038)

(4,277)

(17,913)

(11,622) Interest income 513

17

764

57 Other (expense) income, net (4,456)

558

(8,095)

236 Total other expense (8,981)

(3,702)

(25,244)

(11,329) Income before provision for income taxes 126,405

133,134

340,434

313,407 Provision for income taxes 31,266

33,417

84,768

77,279 Net income 95,139

99,717

255,666

236,128 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (41)

60

32

473 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 95,180

$ 99,657

$ 255,634

$ 235,655 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:













Net income per common share:













Basic $ 1.70

$ 1.78

$ 4.57

$ 4.23 Diluted $ 1.69

$ 1.78

$ 4.56

$ 4.21 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per common share:













Basic 55,963

55,914

55,911

55,748 Diluted 56,156

56,106

56,121

56,019

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 3,

2023

May 28,

2022

June 3,

2023

May 28,

2022 Net income, as reported $ 95,139

$ 99,717

$ 255,666

$ 236,128 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,474

542

6,293

(682) Comprehensive income 97,613

100,259

261,959

235,446 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:













Net loss (income) 41

(60)

(32)

(473) Foreign currency translation adjustments (270)

(453)

(1,405)

(366) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 97,384

$ 99,746

$ 260,522

$ 234,607

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

June 3,

2023

May 28,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 255,666

$ 236,128 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 56,122

52,426 Non-cash operating lease cost 14,831

12,583 Stock-based compensation 14,624

14,559 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 481

489 Provision for credit losses 6,826

6,255 Deferred income taxes (915)

(341) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 247,557

(113,664) Inventories (6,255)

(55,866) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,831

(2,859) Operating lease liabilities (14,845)

(12,674) Other assets (487)

(1,405) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,359)

(329) Total adjustments 311,411

(100,826) Net cash provided by operating activities 567,077

135,302 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (64,113)

(44,943) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (20,182)

— Net cash used in investing activities (84,295)

(44,943) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (31,072)

(4,944) Payments of regular cash dividends (132,484)

(125,532) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan 3,449

3,364 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options 22,635

21,540 Borrowings under credit facilities 208,000

244,000 Payments under credit facilities (488,000)

(239,500) Borrowings under financing obligations 1,061

1,058 Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt (50,000)

— Other, net (1,676)

(1,984) Net cash used in financing activities (468,087)

(101,998) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 196

(50) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,891

(11,689) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 43,537

40,536 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 58,428

$ 28,847







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 85,525

$ 90,696 Cash paid for interest $ 16,970

$ 10,009



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude acquisition-related costs, share reclassification proposal costs, restructuring and other costs and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

Results Excluding Acquisition-Related Costs, Share Reclassification Proposal Costs and Restructuring and Other Costs

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude acquisition-related costs, share reclassification proposal costs and restructuring and other costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended June 3, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Share

Reclassification

Proposal Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 1,054,464

$ —

$ —

$ 1,054,464















Cost of Goods Sold 625,527

—

—

625,527















Gross Profit 428,937

—

—

428,937 Gross Margin 40.7 %

— %

— %

40.7 %















Operating Expenses 291,706

—

1,373

290,333 Operating Exp as % of Sales 27.7 %

— %

(0.1) %

27.5 %















Restructuring and Other Costs 1,845

1,845

—

—















Income from Operations 135,386

(1,845)

(1,373)

138,604 Operating Margin 12.8 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

13.1 %















Total Other Expense (8,981)

—

—

(8,981)















Income before provision for income taxes 126,405

(1,845)

(1,373)

129,623















Provision for income taxes 31,266

(505)

(376)

32,147 Net income 95,139

(1,340)

(997)

97,476 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (41)

—

—

(41) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 95,180

$ (1,340)

$ (997)

$ 97,517















Net income per common share:













Diluted $ 1.69

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ 1.74



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 3, 2023 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

related Costs

Share

Reclassification

Proposal Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 2,973,841

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 2,973,841



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,750,410

—

—

—

1,750,410



















Gross Profit 1,223,431

—

—

—

1,223,431 Gross Margin 41.1 %

— %

— %

— %

41.1 %



















Operating Expenses 852,031

—

398

2,249

849,384 Operating Exp as % of Sales 28.7 %

— %

— %

(0.1) %

28.6 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 5,722

5,722

—

—

—



















Income from Operations 365,678

(5,722)

(398)

(2,249)

374,047 Operating Margin 12.3 %

0.2 %

— %

0.1 %

12.6 %



















Total Other Expense (25,244)

—

—

—

(25,244)



















Income before provision for income taxes 340,434

(5,722)

(398)

(2,249)

348,803



















Provision for income taxes 84,768

(1,424)

(100)

(560)

86,852 Net income 255,666

(4,298)

(298)

(1,689)

261,951 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 32

—

—

—

32 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 255,634

$ (4,298)

$ (298)

$ (1,689)

$ 261,919



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 4.56

$ (0.08)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ 4.67



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended May 28, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Acquisition-

related Costs

Adjusted Total MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 958,579

$ —

$ —

$ 958,579















Cost of Goods Sold 547,430

—

—

547,430















Gross Profit 411,149

—

—

411,149 Gross Margin 42.9 %

— %

— %

42.9 %















Operating Expenses 271,046

—

211

270,835 Operating Exp as % of Sales 28.3 %

— %

— %

28.3 %















Restructuring and Other Costs 3,267

3,267

—

—















Income from Operations 136,836

(3,267)

(211)

140,314 Operating Margin 14.3 %

-0.3 %

0.0 %

14.6 %















Total Other Expense (3,702)

—

—

(3,702)















Income before provision for income taxes 133,134

(3,267)

(211)

136,612















Provision for income taxes 33,417

(884)

(57)

34,358 Net income 99,717

(2,383)

(154)

102,254 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 60

—

—

60 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 99,657

$ (2,383)

$ (154)

$ 102,194















Net income per common share:













Diluted $ 1.78

$ (0.04)

$ 0.00

$ 1.82



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 28, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other

Costs

Acquisition-

related Costs

Adjusted Total MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 2,669,648

$ —

$ —

$ 2,669,648















Cost of Goods Sold 1,539,628

—

—

1,539,628















Gross Profit 1,130,020

—

—

1,130,020 Gross Margin 42.3 %

— %

— %

42.3 %















Operating Expenses 793,600

—

211

793,389 Operating Exp as % of Sales 29.7 %

— %

— %

29.7 %















Restructuring and Other Costs 11,684

11,684

—

—















Income from Operations 324,736

(11,684)

(211)

336,631 Operating Margin 12.2 %

-0.4 %

0.0 %

12.6 %















Total Other Expense (11,329)

—

—

(11,329)















Income before provision for income taxes 313,407

(11,684)

(211)

325,302















Provision for income taxes 77,279

(3,014)

(57)

80,350 Net income 236,128

(8,670)

(154)

244,952 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 473

—

—

473 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 235,655

$ (8,670)

$ (154)

$ 244,479















Net income per common share:













Diluted $ 4.21

$ (0.15)

$ —

$ 4.36



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

