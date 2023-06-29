BLACK ENTERPRISE ANNOUNCES THE 2023 BEST COMPANIES FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

The leading digital media company showcases the foremost 60 companies that champion inclusion and propel business success through their DEI initiatives.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans, proudly unveils its highly anticipated list of the "Best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)." This robust list is back to highlight a select group of publicly traded corporations that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating dynamic workforces, diverse corporate governance, expansive supply chains, and inclusive management.

The post-pandemic era is marked by two powerful and defining forces: companies committed to addressing systemic inequities versus conservatives lashing out against the actions of so-called "woke" institutions. In this dynamic environment, BLACK ENTERPRISE firmly advocates for the importance of prioritizing DEI on the corporate agenda. The Best Companies for DEI list stands as a powerful testament, affirming that fair access to opportunities is not merely a feel-good initiative but a transformative business imperative that can change the world.

"BLACK ENTERPRISE is proud to unveil our distinguished roster of companies that have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to DEI across various dimensions, including their employee base, senior management, board of directors, and procurement," said BLACK ENTERPRISE's esteemed Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer Derek Dingle. "Our diligent editorial research team conducted a comprehensive analysis, meticulously examining the ethnic and gender composition and the efficacy of programs aimed at nurturing an inclusive work environment. We thoroughly evaluated company standings by utilizing surveys, BLACK ENTERPRISE's wealth of diversity and corporate leadership data, as well as engaging with diversity departments and relevant organizations."

BLACK ENTERPRISE proudly presents the 2023 List of the Best Companies for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The following companies have exemplified their dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace:

ACCENTURE PLC

ADP INC.

AFLAC INC.

ALLSTATE CORP.

AMEREN CORP.

AMERICAN EXPRESS CO.

ARAMARK

AT&T INC.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP.

CIGNA CORP.

CMS ENERGY

THE COCA-COLA CO.

COMCAST CORP.

COMERICA INC.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC.

DELTA AIR LINES

DTE ENERGY CO.

DUKE ENERGY CORP.

ENTERGY CORP.

EXELON CORP.

FANNIE MAE

FEDEX CORP.

FORD MOTOR CO.

GENERAL MILLS INC .

GENERAL MOTORS

IBM

JC PENNEY

JLL

JOHNSON CONTROLS

JP MORGAN CHASE

THE KELLOGG CO.

LILLY

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP.

LOWE'S COS INC.

MACY'S INC.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

MASTERCARD

MCDONALD'S CORP.

MERCK

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MORGAN STANLEY

NATIONWIDE

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO.

PEPSICO INC.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICE GROUP INC.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC.

SEMPRA

SOUTHERN CO.

STATE FARM

TIAA

TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA

U.S. BANK

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS

UPS

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

WALMART STORES INC.

WELLS FARGO & CO.

XEROX

The significance of DEI initiatives cannot be overstated when it comes to establishing an inclusive, forward-thinking, and fair workplace. In conjunction with the highly regarded Best Companies for DEI list, BLACK ENTERPRISE honored the remarkable individuals and organizations spearheading diversity and inclusion efforts. This distinguished recognition occurred at the Chief Diversity Officers Summit and Honors ceremony, hosted at the prestigious Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center. By embracing diversity and actively championing inclusivity, companies can unlock their employees' full potential, drive remarkable business achievements, and foster a positive societal impact.

To read the full list, please visit https://www.blackenterprise.com/chiefdiversitysummit/2023bestcompaniesfordiversity/. To stay up to date on upcoming BLACK ENTERPRISE announcements, visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge on the how to in achieving financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow us on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

