World Trade Center Miami and Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce Introduce Hosted Buyer Program at Americas Food and Beverage Show

MIAMI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Center Miami (WTCM) and the Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) are pleased to announce their collaboration agreement to launch a groundbreaking initiative: the introduction of a Hosted Buyer Program for the Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference. This historic collaboration aims to enhance business opportunities and foster valuable connections within the food and beverage industry.

As one of the leading international trade organizations dedicated to promoting global commerce, the World Trade Center Miami recognizes the importance of facilitating meaningful business relationships. By partnering with the Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce, an influential organization representing the interests of Hispanic retailers, this collaboration aligns the expertise and resources of both entities to create a unique platform for growth.

The Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference, renowned for showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the industry, will now offer an exclusive Hosted Buyer Program. This program will invite pre-qualified U.S. and international buyers and decision-makers to participate in a personalized and curated experience, connecting them with exhibitors, suppliers, and potential business partners. The aim is to drive trade and investment opportunities, fostering economic growth within the Americas' food and beverage sector.

The Hosted Buyer Program at the Americas Food and Beverage Show will feature a series of curated networking events and exclusive matchmaking sessions. Participants will gain access to a diverse range of exhibitors, suppliers, and industry experts, enabling them to explore new products, trends, and business opportunities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce to introduce the Hosted Buyer Program for the Americas Food and Beverage Show," said Alice Ancona, SVP & COO at the World Trade Center Miami. "This initiative represents a significant milestone in our efforts to facilitate global trade and connect key players in the industry. By creating an avenue for meaningful business interactions, we aim to generate valuable opportunities for exhibitors and buyers alike."

The Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "We are excited to partner with the World Trade Center Miami to bring this unique Hosted Buyer Program to the Americas Food and Beverage Show," said Julio Ibáñez, President & Chairman of the Board at the Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce. "This program will provide a platform for Hispanic retailers and businesses to expand their networks, access new markets, and forge fruitful partnerships. Together with the World Trade Center Miami, we are committed to supporting the growth and success of the food and beverage industry."

About World Trade Center Miami

The World Trade Center Miami is a non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating international trade and economic development for businesses in Miami and the surrounding regions. It offers a range of services, including trade education, market research, and networking opportunities, to support companies in expanding their global reach.

About Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce

The Hispanic Retail Chamber of Commerce is a leading organization representing the interests of Hispanic retailers across the United States. It aims to foster the growth and success of Hispanic-owned businesses by providing advocacy, resources, and networking opportunities. The chamber strives to empower its members through education, mentorship, and community engagement.

