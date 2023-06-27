Rise Up Kings Celebrates Remarkable Milestone with Rapidly Expanding Attendee Base

DALLAS , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Up Kings, the country's leading training program for Christian businessmen, has firmly established itself as the premier faith-based business bootcamp. Recently, the program achieved a significant attendance milestone, with over 1500 attendees joining the transformative journey. This program is dedicated to enhancing faith, family, fitness, and finances through comprehensive personal and professional development courses.

At the core of Rise Up Kings is its distinctive flagship event, Refinery. This intensive, three-day business training program is specifically designed for married business owners with families. It condenses months of growth into a concentrated timeframe, combining mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual exercises to facilitate a profound transformation.

In addition to Refinery, Rise Up Kings offers Awakening for non-business owners and Crucible for Generation Z. Both programs deliver powerful transformations, guiding men on their journey to become the individuals God intended them to be. Additionally, Rise Up Queens, tailored for women, has seen a remarkable turnout.

Since its inception, Rise Up Kings has experienced impressive growth, solidifying its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing Christian business training programs. It has become a thriving community, empowering successful Christian men to integrate their faith into every aspect of their lives. As we commemorate this remarkable milestone, our next goal is to reach over 10,000 attendees, continuing to expand our impact and influence in the lives of men seeking transformation and purpose.

About Rise Up Kings:

Rise Up Kings was founded by Skylar Lewis, a dedicated man of faith, husband, father and CEO of multiple multi-million dollar companies. Rise Up Kings empowers men to systemize their businesses while maintaining balance in the four pillars of life: faith, family, fitness, and finances. Rise Up Kings has rapidly emerged as the #1 Christian business training program, attracting a community of successful Christian men committed to intentional and abundant living.

