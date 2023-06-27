Orsini Selected by Sarepta Therapeutics to Dispense ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the First Gene Therapy to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, III., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, announced today that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has selected the company as one of its limited distribution providers of ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl). ELEVIDYS is the first gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene and is contraindicated in patients with any deletion in exon 8 and/or exon 9 in the DMD gene.

DMD is a rare and fatal genetic disorder that results in progressive muscle weakness from early childhood and leads to premature death in the mid-to-late twenties due to heart and respiratory failure. It is a progressive muscle disorder caused by the lack of functional dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is critical to the structural stability of skeletal, diaphragm, and heart muscles. Patients with DMD can lose the ability to walk as early as age ten, followed by loss of the use of their arms, and subsequently, experience life-threatening heart and lung complications in their late teens and twenties. DMD occurs in approximately one in every 3,500-5,000 newborn males worldwide. More information and resources are available at www.duchenne.com.

"We commend Sarepta for their monumental efforts in developing this innovative gene therapy and offering new hope for many DMD patients," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is proud to add ELEVIDYS to the growing number of gene therapies we dispense. As the only specialty pharmacy that can provide all DMD therapies, we are deeply committed to providing exceptional programs and services to the patients we serve."

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers, and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management, and convenient home infusion services, Orsini delivers customized solutions that simplify how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at orsini@orsinihc.com, or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.

For more information about ELEVIDYS, please see the ELEVIDYS Full Prescribing Information. Additional information for patients and clinicians is also available at www.SareptAssist.com.

