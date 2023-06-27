Gigstreem Acquires Warp2Biz

Strategic acquisition accelerates GiGstreem's greater California area network footprint and enables coast to coast network.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigstreem, a national provider of next-generation residential and commercial broadband networks, today announced that it has acquired Southern California-based internet service provider, Warp2Biz, as part of its ongoing strategic growth.

GiGstreem Logo (PRNewsfoto/GiGstreem) (PRNewswire)

"We have a tremendous amount of growth and opportunity in Southern California, and now the Warp2biz network will enable us to serve our customers with our own network, which will produce an even better customer experience." said Andrew Kusminsky, CEO of Gigstreem. "This network strengthens our ability to directly control the quality of service to our customers and deepens our footprint in another major metropolitan area where we are growing."

Warp2Biz is a provider of cutting-edge wireless and fiber technology services to hundreds of commercial and multi-family properties across all of Los Angeles and Orange County. The company's 10G point-to-point wireless network offers robust end-to-end connectivity and allows for easy expansion in the region and quick turn up intervals for services.

"Over the last 10 years Warp2Biz has successfully served as an alternative provider of internet services to the businesses in Los Angeles and Orange County. Joining forces with Gigstreem provides us with the opportunity to deliver even greater value to our customers and to expand this model across the country." said David Hellmold, CEO of Warp2Biz, who will be joining the Gigstreem executive team and leading its commercial sales efforts.

Gigstreem has been expanding nationally and now offers services in more than 20 states across the country. This acquisition improves the Gigstreem platform as it continues to roll out its services to commercial and residential customers nationally.

About Gigstreem

Gigstreem provides the most reliable, fastest Internet service on the market, with premier customer service. Gigstreem's state-of-the-art national network serves tens of thousands of businesses and residences in apartment communities nationally. Companies of all sizes rely on Gigstreem to provide the best streaming experience to their residents and users. For more information, visit gigstreem.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GiGstreem