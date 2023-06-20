Jobber Launches "Masters of Home Service" Podcast

Weekly podcast breaks down barriers between industries and shares practical advice from business veterans on managing and growing a home service business

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today launched "Masters of Home Service," a podcast dedicated to featuring real-life experts in home service entrepreneurship including cleaning, lawn care, plumbing, HVAC, and more. The podcast will cover a variety of topics at an in-depth, seasoned business level, from hiring and customer service, to marketing and increasing profits, as it is designed to provide value regardless of your industry.

The "Masters of Home Service" podcast will be hosted by Adam Sylvester, owner of Charlottesville Gutter Pros and Charlottesville Lawn Care, which he started over 15 years ago. Each episode will provide practical tips for entrepreneurs at all stages on scaling and improving your home service business, and advice for leveling up your management and leadership skills.

"Whether you're a seasoned home service entrepreneur or just getting your own business off the ground, the guests that we've assembled share useful advice that can be put immediately into action by listeners, regardless of industry or company size," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Creating an opportunity for some of our most seasoned professionals to share their experience with others throughout the home service category continues our longstanding commitment to sharing the resources needed for service pros to launch, grow, and strengthen their own businesses for long-term success."

The first three episodes are available now at Jobber.com/podcast , across streaming platforms such as Spotfiy and Apple Podcasts, and on YouTube. The 12 episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays. The first three include:

How to Turn a Side Hustle Into Full-Time Income " featuring Paul Jamieson of Green Industry Podcast and Andy Weins of Carmo Crew Junk Removal " featuringof Green Industry Podcast andof Carmo Crew Junk Removal

How to Attract High-Paying Customers " featuring Christine Hodge of Clearview Washing and Oscar Gil of Detail Groove " featuringofandof Detail Groove

From Good to World-Class Customer Service " featuring Kimberly Towers of Red Rose Cleaning Services and Terence Chan of Impetus Plumbing & Heating " featuringof Red Rose Cleaning Services andof Impetus Plumbing & Heating

Future episodes will tackle the following topics:

Running multiple businesses;

When to add new lines of services an how to package and price them;

Most important hires to scale your business;

Understanding CAC and cost acquisition tactics;

Ensuring consistent work quality through process and training;

Working with family;

Hiring best practices;

How to cut operating expenses; and

Recession-proofing your business

Masters of Home Service joins a long list of free, value-first content created by Jobber that demonstrates the company's commitment to the home service category and the professionals within it. Resources provided by Jobber include, but are not limited to Jobber Grants , Jobber Summit , Jobber Academy , Jobber Entrepreneurship Group , Salary Guides , and Jobber Home Service Economic Reports .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

