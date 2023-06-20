Comparably Recognizes Chronosphere for Outstanding Culture and Leadership

CEO Martin Mao and people-first culture earn company four awards

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere, the leading cloud native observability platform, announced today that it has been recognized for its outstanding culture and leadership with four Best Places to Work awards from workplace platform Comparably. Chronosphere secured wins across all of its fourth quarter award categories including Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth. Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period.

Chronosphere (PRNewswire)

"We specialize in technology, but our people are the heart of our company," said Gabriela Serret-Campos, Global Head, People Strategy & Talent at Chronosphere. "Chronosphere's consistent recognition from the Comparably Awards is particularly meaningful because the judges are our employees. Our success starts at the top of the company, and our leadership team has championed diversity, equity and inclusion from the beginning. We understand that when employees are seen, heard, and given space for both personal and professional development, it creates a more sustainable and successful business."

This is Chronosphere's second distinction from Comparably, winning Best CEO, Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, Best Perks & Benefits, and Best Company for Diversity in 2022. Additionally, Chronosphere was named among Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work in 2023.

Chronosphere has built a unique, remote-first culture that puts employees first with industry-leading benefits including gender affirming LGBTQIA+ centric care, life coaching, mental health support, along with fitness, family planning, and well-being spending accounts. To encourage live connections and collaborations, the company also organizes monthly hub events, in person team meetings, company-wide gatherings and celebrations. To learn more about career opportunities and open roles at Chronosphere, please visit chronosphere.io/careers.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience and the bottom line. Trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including DoorDash, Snap, and Zillow, Chronosphere helps teams reign in costs, improve developer productivity, increase customer satisfaction, and gain competitive advantage.

For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series launched in late 2017 highlighting the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com, workers answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chronosphere