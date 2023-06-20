Blue Triangle Introduces Solution Offering Unparalleled Insights on OpenFin

The offering empowers organizations to quantify and prioritize resolving user friction points across their OpenFin Workspace and applications.

RICHMOND, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Triangle, the Continuous Experience Optimization (CEO) platform for enterprise brands, today announced it has partnered with OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of enterprise productivity, to connect the performance of third-party and internal apps to the employee and customer experience. Prioritizing and resolving the costliest friction points first helps improve employee productivity and satisfaction, which, in turn, translates to a better customer experience and business outcomes.

With this new offering, enterprises using OpenFin Workspace can now easily view OpenFin Analytics alongside Blue Triangle's real user digital experience data.

"I'm excited to partner with OpenFin to accelerate innovation and time-to-value for our clients. By working together, we're empowering organizations to seamlessly connect the end-user experience from Workspace to quantify friction points and identify opportunities to increase productivity and ROI," said Lance Buchholz, Global Head of Sales, Blue Triangle.

Many enterprises fail to maximize their ROI in desktop technology because applications often don't enable the necessary data sharing and workflow efficiencies required to boost productivity. As a result, end-users spend 2+ hours each day searching for information, toggling 1,100 times between 36 apps on average to do their work throughout the day.

This equates to a 40% decrease in employee productivity and millions of dollars spent on mission-critical apps that don't deliver better user experiences or prove business value.

Knowing the customer journey across desktop-wide workflows and defining business outcomes or units of work will allow desktop owners to implement smarter apps and workflows, enabling speedier resolution and reduced user friction.

Blue Triangle easily integrates with OpenFin's newly launched analytics feed to provide game-changing visibility into the performance of an enterprise's entire app ecosystem including OpenFin's Workspace components like Notification Center, Home with Search and Enterprise Browser. Blue Triangle's analytics platform bubbles up immediate, actionable insights to resolve friction.

Leveraging Blue Triangle, desktop owners gain a unified view showing how users are navigating across their desktops in complex workflows and the underlying applications, providing them with the necessary data to quickly identify friction points and improve their overall processes. Coupled with OpenFin's analytics feed, desktop owners can collect more granular application usage data to better understand how applications are and are not used.

"There's been a huge transformational shift in how financial institutions compete to build customer trust and loyalty. Leading enterprises see the value of making end-user experiences as frictionless as possible. So, I'm happy to partner with Blue Triangle and help clients deliver elevated experiences, build workflow aware applications and improve business performance," said Vicky Sanders, Chief Digital Officer, OpenFin.

With Blue Triangle and OpenFin, enterprises can now enhance the level of troubleshooting desktop owners can provide; they can now see the journey to the application level and understand all the interactions a user performs. Desktop owners will now be able to replicate a user's journey as closely as possible and quantify friction to prioritize solutions, gaining a deeper understanding whether friction is an ongoing or one-off issue, and the most efficient remediation, all of which reduces the number of tickets needed to be created for systems that are perceived to be performing poorly. To learn more about this offering, visit https://blog.bluetriangle.com/blue-triangle-and-openfin-can-help-you-resolve-friction-and-boost-roi.

About Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle is the only Continuous Experience Optimization platform that begins with quantifying the cost of revenue-robbing friction in your digital experience so you can prioritize solutions for maximum ROI. Accelerate time-to-value and boost productivity with actionable insights on the complete user journey across applications to quickly identify and resolve points of friction and validate the business impact of your optimization efforts. Last year, Blue Triangle uncovered more than $2.7 billion in revenue opportunity for 100+ of the world's leading online and omnichannel brands. To learn more, visit www.bluetriangle.com .

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is The Operating System of Enterprise Productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. OpenFin OS currently runs at more than 3,800 banks and buy-side firms with thousands of internal apps and apps from the global vendor community. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, In-Q-Tel, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, ING Ventures, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

