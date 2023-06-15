Saving Security Integrators Time & Money: Pre-Assembled NEMA Enclosure with Integrated PoE Switch, Power Supply, & Surge Protector

EtherWAN's line of integrated networking enclosures, the EasyPoE® Series, has a new addition.

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EtherWAN launches a wall & pole mountable camera networking enclosure solution that deliver PoE to hard-to-reach devices in extreme outdoor temperatures. The EasyPoE® Lite Series offers up to eight Gigabit PoE+ ports, an integrated power supply, two SFP ports, and optional surge protectors, all integrated within a NEMA-4X enclosure.

"With the proliferation of security beyond the traditional building, cameras are often placed in hard-to-reach areas, such as light poles. If an enclosure is used, integrators must assemble their networking equipment inside of the box, which can take a lot of time and money in terms of design, procurement, and integration." Says David Choi, EtherWAN's Sr. Product Manager. "The EasyPoE® Lite Series offers an integrated out of the box PoE solution for external remote devices, reducing time spent at the job site, and allowing integrators to reduce their labor costs while providing quality connectivity to their network."

Whether you need to power bullet cameras or LED lights, the EasyPoE® Lite series provides 30W PoE with a power budget of up to 240W to simplify data and power delivery to new remote devices on your network. The EasyPoE® Lite Series reduces time and labor costs associated with building custom-built enclosures, all while simplifying your networks and surviving harsh conditions (-40°F to 167°F.) EtherWAN is thrilled to announce the future of grab-and-go outdoor networking equipment.

EtherWAN's EasyPoE® products are rated to operate within a -40°F to 167°F range and built to resist vibration and electromagnetic interference at 4x the level of commercial devices. The products are backed by a long warranty and complimentary US-based tech support. Networking training courses are also available, providing general technical knowledge for network design and planning.

Visit EtherWAN's website for more details and learn how to integrate the range of EasyPoE® Series products into your network.

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products for demanding environments. Founded in 1996 by NASA Engineers, EtherWAN's expertise lies in Urban Infrastructure connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves unparalleled levels of reliability and quality when connectivity is crucial.

