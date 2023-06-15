Hamilton Offers In-Depth Exploration of DSP Operation Units and CPPs with New White Paper

BONADUZ, Switzerland, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton has just released a comprehensive new white paper, "Biopharma PAT: Downstream Critical Process Parameters." This whitepaper serves as a powerful resource for biopharma manufacturers seeking to design efficient and robust DSP processes and ensure product quality, safety, and efficacy in biopharmaceutical production. The document is compelling for downstream skid-builders as well with multiple real-life examples provided.

During the production (upstream) and successive purification and concentration (downstream) of biopharmaceuticals in a GMP environment, each product must retain the expected biological activity and potency in its intended therapeutic application. By defining their critical quality attributes (CQAs) and controlling the corresponding critical process parameters (CPPs) with appropriate process analytical technology (PAT), the biopharma manufacturers can achieve such a goal.

Process control requires in-line process monitoring. In downstream processing, however, in-line monitoring can pose significant systems design challenges. In this white paper, Hamilton explores the CPPs which are mandatory to control for each unit operation of the DSP skid train, such as: buffer preparation/dilution, protein A and IEX chromatography, filtration, and virus inactivation. In-line sensor management tips and examples are provided to help manufacturers implementing such systems achieve the highest measurement accuracy.

"We often see our customers in biopharmaceutical manufacturing grapple with how best to choose and implement PAT that are both robust in scope and efficient in use," states Giovanni Campolongo, Senior Market Segment Manager Biopharma. "With this white paper, we seek to shed light on these systems as well as provide examples and actionable information for implementing in-line sensors to monitor downstream processing. The report is sure to become an indispensable resource for our current and prospective clients."

To access the whitepaper, visit https://www.hamiltoncompany.com/biopharma-downstream-white-paper

