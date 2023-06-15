GENESIS AND THE COUNCIL OF FASHION DESIGNERS OF AMERICA ANNOUNCE AAPI DESIGN GRANT

New mentorship program invites emerging fashion designers to compete for CFDA's first ever AAPI-centric innovation grant.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) today announce the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant, a new mentorship program dedicated to supporting innovation in design within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The initiative provides three rising fashion designers with invaluable education and mentorship from notable industry leaders, along with funding from Genesis, as they are challenged to create a collection highlighting the tension between their Asian heritage and modernity.

As part of the program, Genesis and the CFDA are tapping global fashion and business leaders to serve as design mentors throughout the duration of the challenge, working closely with participants to provide expertise and counsel as they curate their collections. In addition to three lead mentors, Genesis and CFDA are creating an advisory board of fashion industry and CFDA members to select the designers and judge the final collections in September. Mentors and advisory board members include:

Alina Cho (Journalist)

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim (Founders, Monse)

Grace Cha (Innovation Consultant)

Jodie Turner - Smith (Actress)

Prabal Gurung (Designer)

Rachel Espersen (Executive Director, Genesis Brand Experience, Genesis House & Studio)

Sandra Park (Vice President Merchandise Manager - Menswear, Saks)

Stephanie Horton (Senior Director Global Marketing, Google)

Steven Kolb (CEO, CFDA)

Each designer is also receiving a $40,000 grant on behalf of Genesis to finance their design innovations throughout the five-month challenge, which will include an immersion trip to Seoul, South Korea to study the country's heritage and meet with the fashion team at the Onjium research institute. The challenge will culminate in a public showcase at Genesis House in New York City in February 2024, where the custom garments will remain on display and the winning designer will be awarded an additional $60,000 to develop their collection, bringing the total grant award to $100,000.

"We're honored to partner with the CFDA to champion the incredible innovation in design and fashion that's occurring within the AAPI community," said Rachel Espersen, executive director of brand experience, Genesis House and Studios, at Genesis Motor America. "Grounded in our three tenants of Design, Hospitality, and Technology, we look forward to witnessing the creativity of our honored guests in action and welcoming the brightest minds in the fashion industry to Genesis House."

"AAPI talents play a significant role in contributing to and shaping American fashion," added Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. "We are excited to partner with Genesis to develop the new grant program to help herald a future generation of AAPI designers making their mark on our industry through creativity and innovation."

Submissions will open later this summer for designers to apply to participate in the CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant.

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis located in the heart of New York City's Meatpacking District, offering experiences influenced by Korean culture and community, culinary excellence, and innovative architecture and technology. Consisting of the Showroom, Restaurant, and Cellar Stage, the lifestyle space evokes audacious design, progressive function and a distinctly Korean atmosphere that showcases the Genesis brand in harmony and balance with its surroundings.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

About CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of 474 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Pillars include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as Sustainability in Fashion. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar, is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, and recently launched RUNWAY360. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

