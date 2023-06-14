Quadax, Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Success and Empowering Tomorrow Now

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadax, Inc., a trusted partner in the healthcare industry, is proud to celebrate 50 years of being a privately-owned business. Since its establishment in 1973, Quadax has grown alongside its clients and the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Quadax is a leading provider of revenue cycle solutions, offering expert guidance to help clients achieve organizational excellence, advance their standard of care, and improve financial performance.

Founders Ralph Daugstrup and Tom Hockman, who worked together at IBM, combined their expertise, vision, and mission to create Quadax. The partnership, which has thrived for five decades, has enabled Quadax to operate nationwide and cater to a diverse set of clients, ranging from large interstate healthcare campuses to cutting-edge genomic and molecular diagnostic labs.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this major milestone in our company's history," said Tom Hockman, Board Chairman of Quadax. "Our success is due to the dedication and hard work of our employees, as well as the loyalty and support of our clients."

Quadax has achieved phenomenal growth since 1973, through the development of numerous technological advances in revenue cycle management. They have created over 40 software solutions for thousands of clients, securing billions of dollars in reimbursement and significantly improving the patient's experience. Currently, Quadax employs over 1100 dedicated professionals working in four counties on behalf of their clients. Thirty percent of employees have over a decade of valuable experience, signifying Quadax is committed to fostering staff engagement, maximizing performance, and grooming the next generation of employees.

Daugstrup, who recently passed away at 87, remained an invaluable consultant and advisor to Quadax even after retiring in 2005. His dedication and contributions will always be remembered. Hockman, serving as Chairman of the Board is still actively involved in operations. Speaking of his journey, Hockman stated, "I am so grateful to the business partners who graciously gave Quadax the opportunity to collaborate. Today, we still work with some of those initial clients, and remain a private entity, placing our clients first and upholding the values and standards that have made us successful for the past 50 years. Quadax is only successful when they are successful."

Quadax's 50th anniversary is a testimony to its steadfast dedication to excellence and its capacity to adjust to the evolving healthcare landscape. Quadax's growth and achievements are ascribed to its devoted workforce, loyal clients, and inventive solutions. "Though we take pride in past accomplishments, we are vigilant in our pursuit of future opportunities to build innovative technology to solve our client's toughest challenges, while retaining the same level of commitment, quality, and innovation that has been the hallmarks of our success for the past five decades," says John Leskiw, President and CEO, who has worked with Quadax for more than 37 years. "In this 50th year, we are coining 'Empowering Tomorrow Now' by responding with technological advances, reshaping operations, and driving sustainability today…and for the next 50 years." https://hubs.la/Q01TqjlS0

About Quadax, Inc.

Quadax is a healthcare services and information technology company focused on making the business of healthcare run better. The company partners with payers, hospitals, physician offices, laboratories, and others to improve clients' financial and operational performance with innovative solutions, strategies, and services. Quadax's leading software technologies that include accounts receivable systems, revenue cycle management services, electronic transaction management systems, and reimbursement support services have won Best in KLAS® in 2021 and 2022 and Category Leader in 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit us at www.quadax.com.

