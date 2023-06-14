PulteGroup Shareholder, Marine Veteran Betty Trester labels CEO Ryan Marshall 'Dishonorable' following Fiery Exchange of Court Filings

PulteGroup repeatedly raises red flags as CEO Ryan Marshall and his legal team continue to evade transparency and make false accusations against shareholder, Marine Veteran requesting records regarding the departure of the CEO's top lieutenant

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Veteran and PulteGroup shareholder Betty Trester is being falsely accused by national homebuilding giant PulteGroup so the CEO can avoid transparency regarding the company's probe into his fired executive lieutenant late last year, Trester's legal team said today as they filed a new response in Michigan circuit court.

The Miller Law Firm, Rochester, Michigan (PRNewswire)

"Before filing my suit against PulteGroup, I submitted to extensive negotiations resulting in my agreement to sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for reviewing investigative documents regarding the CEO's ex-lieutenant, yet nothing ever came to fruition," said Trester.

"After its latest attempt to avoid transparency, it is clear PulteGroup's Ryan Marshall has no faith in shareholders, especially Main Street investors like me, a Marine Veteran who honorably served our country."

About Trester's response

The two parties have made multiple filings in the case which is only three months old. Today, Trester's team filed a new response to PulteGroup's salacious response to Trester's initial shareholder lawsuit.

The court filing makes clear that Trester is indeed a shareholder with inspection rights who has a proper purpose for inspecting the investigative records and was willing to enter into a confidentiality agreement. "The Legislature did not intend for shareholder rights to be limited to institutional Wall Street investors or activist investment funds. The rights extend to shareholders like Ms. Trester: a middle-class grandmother who bought her stock, followed it, educated herself, received dividends, and voted in corporate elections."

About the lawsuit

The Miller Law Firm first filed the suit on behalf of Trester on March 15, 2023 in Michigan's 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County (Case No. 2023-0277-CB). PulteGroup, while operating a senior executive base in Atlanta, is incorporated in Michigan, with its main registered office in East Lansing, Michigan.

The lawsuit, Trester v. PulteGroup, seeks a transparent release of information from the company to its shareholders, pursuant to the Michigan Business Corporations Act, related to its internal investigation of questionable behavior by top company executives.

The investigation concerned whether PulteGroup and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in unlawful business practices in relation to the oversight of the Board of Directors of PulteGroup.

A copy of the filings can be obtained by contacting the team below.

About The Miller Law Firm

The Miller Law Firm, P.C., headquartered in Michigan, is ranked among the top litigation law firms in the state. It is a leader in shareholder rights litigation with over $2 billion recovered for shareholders. The firm has also recovered numerous multimillion-dollar settlements on behalf of class members. Lead attorney E. Powell Miller is highly regarded in the national legal community and has won numerous awards for his outstanding performance during complex trials.

