Radio Flyer Launches New Premium Stroller Wagon and Adds First Ever Jogging Stroller to its Portfolio

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the 106-year-old maker of the iconic Original Little Red Wagon®, officially launches the first product in their new premium stroller wagon line, Voya™, and the brand's first ever jogging stroller. The Voya™ Stroller Wagon and the Momentum Jogging Stroller are among the first of Radio Flyer's more than 60 new products in 2023, adding even more versatility to the brand's existing supply of innovative products for children and families.

The Voya™ Stroller Wagon is specifically designed to fit into families' lives while infusing functionality and luxury with a new, sleek look at an affordable price. The Momentum Jogging Stroller is the first ever jogging stroller to the brand's award-winning line-up, best suited for active families.

"With active play and innovation at the forefront of everything we do, we are continuing to design products that suit every type of family, parent, and child," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "At Radio Flyer, we're committed to supporting our customers and their evolving product needs, and these products are no exception to that promise."

From the trusted wagon experts, the Voya™ Stroller Wagon is the ideal replacement for a double stroller and passes both the stroller and toy safety standards. This stroller wagon can comfortably carry up to two kids and features built-in padded seats, 5-point safety harness with shoulder pads, ample storage, and UV protection canopies. Its durable aluminum frame folds compactly without removing the seats, canopies or snack tray and fits in even the smallest car trunks. The Voya™ Stroller Wagon is also equipped with Never Fall™ wagon pull handle in the front and a fold-away push handlebar in the back. The stroller wagon is part of the launch of Radio Flyer's new Voya™ line with more products being introduced later this year.

The Momentum Jogging Stroller is the brand's debut jogging stroller that features Quick Switch™ Steering. This unique design allows for seamless transitions between walking and running. Simply twist the handlebar to unlock the front caster wheel for on-demand steering. The stroller also features a reclining seat, 5-point safety harness and an adjustable canopy. Additionally, the stroller's compact folding design allows for easy carrying and convenient storage making it the perfect stroller for families on the go.

Both available for purchase starting June 13, the Voya™ Stroller Wagon, recommended for kids 6+ months, retails for $419.99 MSRP and is available at Target (online only), Amazon and RadioFlyer.com. The Momentum Jogging Stroller, recommended for children 6 months – 5 years, retails at $399.99 MSRP and is available at Target (online only) Amazon and RadioFlyer.com.

About Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Original Little Red Wagon™, is the world's leading producer of ride-ons including wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, Tesla children's vehicles, and more. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has built a legacy of high quality and innovative products that spark imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer is a certified B Corporation and has received numerous awards, including "Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company, "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

