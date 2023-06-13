NeoSystems Names Stuart Itkin Senior Vice President and CMO

Top Managed Services Provider to the GovCon Market Taps Itkin to Position Company for Next Stage of Growth

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contracting market, today announced the addition of Stuart Itkin as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

"As government contractors face new regulatory requirements, especially in cybersecurity and financial reporting, our growth opportunities to deliver outsourced essential managed services, including those to achieve and maintain CMMC compliance, are significantly increasing," said Brad Mitchell, President and CEO of NeoSystems. "Adding Stuart to the C-suite deepens our marketing leadership and strengthens our ability to address these opportunities as we embrace our next phase of growth."

NeoSystems has grown from a two-person shop in 2000 to a $42 million business with more than 160 employees and 600 plus customers across the United States.

Itkin will drive the company's market strategy for its managed and professional services suite along with its solutions for CMMC. He previously served as Vice President of CMMC and FedRAMP Assurance at Coalfire Federal and prior to that as Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Exostar. Itkin also was Chief Marketing Officer at Kronos, now UKG, and at the Corporate Executive Board (CEB), and was lead mentor at the Virginia State Government funded MACH37 cybersecurity product accelerator.

"I am excited to be a part of the leadership team at NeoSystems," said Itkin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "NeoSystems brings together an experienced and talented team of people, a proven products and services portfolio, amazing partners, and a strong company culture. I look forward to working with the team to position the company for future growth."

Itkin received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, mathematics and computer science, a Master of Arts degree and an ABD (all but dissertation) in research psychology and applied statistics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in the Washington, D.C area, is a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

