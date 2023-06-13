Luna and MedStar Health partner to improve access to in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy across Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Northern Virginia

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home, in-person physical therapy, and MedStar Health , the largest healthcare system in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, have today announced a partnership to improve access to, in-person outpatient physical therapy across Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Northern Virginia, in collaboration with MedStar Health rehabilitation centers.

With this relationship, Luna is now the preferred outpatient in-home, in-person technology partner for MedStar Health in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Northern Virginia region. This partnership will provide a seamless, coordinated solution for patients that focuses on care quality, convenience, and delivery of outpatient therapy across MedStar Health's expansive network of therapy sites and when indicated, at home.

MedStar Health Physical Therapy at Home is the name for the in-home aspect of this coordinated care model.

Unlike remote or virtual care, MedStar Health's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of the patient's home.

"MedStar Health is committed to building innovative partnerships with organizations that share our patient-first vision for transforming the healthcare experience," said John Rockwood, president, MedStar National Rehabilitation Network. "Focusing on seamless coordination will allow us to offer patients even greater access to exceptional and convenient outpatient physical therapy care from the comfort of their homes."

As part of the partnership, clinically-indicated MedStar Health patients will be matched with local therapists at the time and location of their choosing, based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat patients for the entirety of the treatment plan for in-home outpatient physical therapy. Additionally, like with Medstar Health Physical Therapy in-clinic outpatient therapy services, patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits for in-home outpatient therapy services via the Luna technology platform.

Services provided through MedStar Health Physical Therapy at Home are covered by most health insurance plans, in accordance with individual insurance benefit design.

"We are excited to partner with the team at MedStar Health to deliver first-class care, outcomes, and value for patients," said Palak Shah, Co-Founder and Head of Clinical Operations at Luna. "The partnership will provide MedStar Health patients across Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, and Northern Virginia with access to MedStar Health's network of highly experienced physical therapists to deliver the services they need to live well for both in-clinic and in-home outpatient therapy services."

By partnering with Luna, health systems and provider groups are transforming their health care by extending care into the home. In doing so they are expanding patient access and geographic coverage and enhancing patient satisfaction. The partnership with MedStar Health follows previously announced collaborations from Luna, including AARP, Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health and Scripps Health.

Luna currently operates across 48 markets in 27 states and has treated almost 40,000 patients in their homes. In 2022, Luna became the fastest growing physical therapy clinic nationally with 6,183 percent growth in visits during the four consecutive years since it was founded in 2018. This is higher than any reported growth during the same time frame from any physical therapy clinic group. Luna has maintained its approach to high-quality care during this record period of growth with a three year running world-class NPS rating, specifically 87 in 2022.

According to a recent McKinsey report , up to $265 billion worth of care services, representing up to 25 percent of the total cost of care, is expected to shift to the home by 2025.

About Luna

Luna is the leading provider of in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy. Unlike virtual or remote care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of a patient's home. With a network of over 3,000 therapists, Luna is available in 48 metropolitan markets across 27 states. The service is covered by most major insurances, and patients pay the same co-pay cost as facility-based care. By extending outpatient care into the home, Luna is helping health systems to prevent an estimated $2.5 billion loss in revenue from referral leakage to competitive local clinics while expanding access and geographic reach. Luna proudly partners with Providence, Emory Health, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, and more. Learn more at getluna.com.

About MedStar Health

At MedStar Health, we use the best of our minds and the best of our hearts to serve our patients, those who care for them, and our communities. Our 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through our core SPIRIT values—Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—across our more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From our telemedicine and urgent care services to the region's largest home health agency, we're committed to providing high-quality health care that's also easy and convenient for our patients. At MedStar Health—It's how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org .

