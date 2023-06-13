Health Canal Launches The Blood Heroes Contest with Up To $2000 In Prize Money

GROVE CITY, Ohio, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Canal has announced launching an inspirational blood donation contest with up to $2000 in rewards. The Blood Heroes Contest aims to raise awareness on the issue of blood donation and encourage more people to donate blood by sharing inspirational blood donation stories.

The Blood Heroes Contest will take place from June 10th to June 30th. Applicants from all countries are welcome to share their memorable blood donation experiences. Two winners in "The Best Story" and "The All-Time Blood Donor" categories will be announced on July 5th, each taking home a prize money reward of $1000.

The stories will then be shared widely across social media to help raise awareness of the need for annual blood donations. According to The Red Cross, only about 6.8 million people give blood annually in the US. This figure represents less than 2.5% of the total American population. It is also a drop in the bucket, considering that 115 million Americans are eligible for blood donations.

The situation is worse worldwide. According to data from the World Health Organization, only 120 million people give blood worldwide. This is less than 1% of the global population. Nearly half of international blood donations come from high-income countries, accounting for less than 16% of the worldwide population.

Health Canal sees this global blood shortage as a significant risk to health and wellness. It is confident that its Blood Heroes Contest will inspire more eligible donors worldwide to give blood regularly.

Erik Pham, the Founder of Health Canal, notes that "The Blood Heroes Contest allows individuals to share their powerful narratives of blood donation. Each blood donation story has the potential to inspire and shed light on the profound difference we can make in someone's life. With this competition, we hope to ignite a ripple effect of compassion and drive an increase in blood donations, ultimately saving more lives."

Donating blood is an act of profound compassion that can make the difference between life and death.

About Health Canal

Health Canal is an online health-related news, information, and research resource. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of relevant health topics anyone can access and understand. We strive to make reliable healthcare information accessible by providing evidence-based content from experts in their fields. For more information, visit our website at www.healthcanal.com .

