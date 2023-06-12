Yakkertech and SoftballCloud Partner With Athletes Unlimited to Revolutionize Fan Engagement

Partnership Showcases First-Ever Integration of Ball-Flight Data into Softball Broadcasts

NEW YORK and LAKE MARY, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakkertech, the leading performance capture and tracking solution, and SoftballCloud, the flexible data software suite built for softball organizations, today announced a multi-year partnership with Athletes Unlimited. The collaboration aims to engage fans on a whole new level by integrating real-time ball-flight data into broadcasts for the first time ever in the sport of softball.

The partnership between Athletes Unlimited and SoftballCloud and Yakkertech showcases the first-ever integration of ball-flight data into softball broadcasts. (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Athletes Unlimited and the opportunity to bring a more engaging fan experience to softball fans across the country," said Kevin Davidson, CEO of SoftballCloud and Yakkertech. "This collaboration marks a major milestone for softball as the first time in-flight ball metrics have been displayed during a live softball broadcast. Following Major League Baseball's implementation of this technology in 2015, we are excited to demonstrate the immense potential of data analytics in softball and to work to grow the sport to reach new heights. We look forward to showcasing the power of our technology and its impact on the growth of the game."

Yakkertech is the sport's only fully optical in-game data capturing system, providing the most accurate and detailed data product for softball organizations. SoftballCloud's flexible software suite allows organizations to ingest performance data from anywhere, and empowers them with market-leading insights, solutions, and 3D visualizations - all in real-time.

As part of the partnership, SoftballCloud's PitchR 3D visualization tool and Yakkertech's innovative in-game system will produce live graphics across Athletes Unlimited broadcasts, streamed exclusively on ESPN platforms, throughout its AUX and Championship softball seasons. SoftballCloud will provide Athletes Unlimited with a customized, digital 3D replica of The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. This replica will bring the data captured through Yakkertech's system to life, enable recorded events to be recreated and displayed from any angle on the field, and offer a creative new way to improve not only broadcast experiences, but also to create original and innovative content for social media. From ball spin rate and velocity to location and movement, fans will have access to comprehensive and dynamic data-driven visualizations that will provide viewers with unprecedented insights into the game.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for the sport of softball. By integrating ball-flight data into our broadcasts, we are providing fans with an unparalleled level of insight and engagement," said Cheri Kempf, Vice President, Athletes Unlimited. "We are thrilled to join forces with SoftballCloud and Yakkertech and we look forward to our work together to bring more excitement and technology to the game of softball."

The organizations will also explore future projects together, including the opportunity to create custom builds of 3D visualizations to highlight brand partnerships, offering unique advertising opportunities. Additionally, the organizations plan to increase the usage of data and visualizations in stadium, creating an even more immersive fan experience. The partnership in softball will also open up possibilities for future collaborations in additional sports.

About Athletes Unlimited

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023, Athletes Unlimited is a new model of pro sports, where athletes are decision-makers and individual players are champions of team sports. Athletes Unlimited owns and operates professional women's softball, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball leagues featuring world-class competition and fan experience, and stands out as an organization driven by the athletes that play in the leagues, with athlete representation on the company's board of directors, each league led by a Player Executive Committee, and players sharing in long-term profits of the company, all while being proactive in shaping policies supporting the mothers that play in the league. Athletes Unlimited is the first professional sports league to be organized as a Public Benefit Corporation. The second season of Athletes Unlimited Basketball concluded in March 2023, and will be followed by a new season of AUX Softball in June. The 2023 Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and Softball Championship Seasons are set for this summer followed by the third season of Volleyball this fall. For more information, visit AUProSports.com .

About SoftballCloud

SoftballCloud is the flexible software suite built for softball organizations to analyze performance data from anywhere, providing powerful insights and solutions across organizations. With a team full of former professional players, analysts, scouts, and seasoned engineers, SoftballCloud creates innovative tools that leverage the powerful combination of data and technology. SoftballCloud's suite of services is used by leading softball teams, leagues, and organizations including USA Softball, Florida State University, University of Florida, Oklahoma State University, University of Oklahoma, University of Tennessee, and more. For more information please visit www.softballcloud.com , or email info@yakkertech.com .

About Yakkertech

Yakkertech is shaping the future of diamond sports with cutting-edge technologies for player development, scouting, and fan engagement. Its performance capture and optical-tracking solution offers unparalleled capture and analysis of ball-flight data to provide the games' most flexible and accurate data product. For more information please visit www.yakkertech.com , or email info@yakkertech.com .

