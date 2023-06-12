Pega Industry Awards Recognize Exceptional Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement Through Digital Innovation

PegaWorld's annual awards ceremony honors clients using Pega solutions to drive positive business outcomes.

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced the recipients of the Pega Industry Awards at its annual conference, PegaWorld iNspire, taking place this week in Las Vegas. The awards program recognizes organizations and individuals using Pega's technology to drive exemplary digital transformation and customer engagement.

The Pega Industry Awards recognize organizations and individuals in three categories: The Visionary Award, The Innovation Award, and The Impact Award. The Visionary Award recognizes individuals serving as digital heroes within their organization; The Innovation Award is awarded to clients who have implemented a Pega solution to drive industry-transforming innovation; The Impact Award is given to clients who have achieved compelling business values with its Pega solution.

Some of the Visionary Award recipients include:

Gloria Romeo , SVP product and development, , SVP product and development, enGen

Marty Hicks , VP, consumer strategy & planning, , VP, consumer strategy & planning, T-Mobile

Promiti Dutta, head of analytics technology & innovation, Citigroup

Scott Nadeau , senior director enterprise technology, , senior director enterprise technology, Pfizer, Inc.

Terri Henry , digital service delivery lead, , digital service delivery lead, Aflac

Some of the Innovation Award recipients include:

Some of the Impact Award winners include:

PegaWorld 2023 is Pega's flagship event with more than 4,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations. The conference will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing how they've utilized Pega's Build for Change business architecture and the capabilities of our low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow to be adaptable and agile. For more information, please visit: http://www.pegaworld.com/

Quotes & Commentary:

"In the current climate, organizations are looking to technology to serve consumers better, optimize efficiency, and respond to disruptive change," said Marc Andrews, global managing director, industry markets, Pega. "These awards recognize organizations and individuals harnessing Pega to transform customer engagement at scale. Our clients are leading the way within their respective fields, and we are proud to be a part of their journey."

