Mark DeVincentis Joins Avance as Partner and Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avance Investment Management ("Avance"), a leading investment firm that partners with founder-owned businesses in the Services, Technology and Consumer areas, today announced that Mark DeVincentis has joined the firm as a partner and Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations.

Mr. DeVincentis brings over 25 years of industry experience and an extensive network of global relationships. Previously, he was Managing Director, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Product Solutions and a member of the management committee at Crescent Capital Group LP. In this role, he was responsible for business development focusing on strategic partnerships with institutional plan sponsors. Prior to Crescent Capital, Mr. DeVincentis was a member of the Leverage Finance Group at the Trust Company of the West.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Avance team," said David Perez, Co-Founder of Avance. "His extensive global relationships and expertise strategically building and scaling businesses will be invaluable as we seek to expand our relationships with a diverse range of high-quality investors around the world."

"Mark shares Avance's vision to be a high-performing organization with a strong culture and focus on partnering with, and building, great companies," said Luis Zaldivar, Co-Founder of Avance. "We look forward to working with Mark as we continue to strengthen Avance's capabilities."

"I've known David and Luis for many years and it has been exciting to watch Avance's milestones, including the successful close of the firm's inaugural fund with blue chip investors in a competitive fundraising environment," said Mr. DeVincentis. "Having worked together for nearly two decades, they have built an exceptional platform with their dedicated team, and there is tremendous opportunity ahead. I look forward to working with Avance's existing and prospective investors as we continue to grow the firm."

Mr. DeVincentis holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Framingham University and an MBA from Seton Hall University. Active in the non-profit community, Mr. DeVincentis is a member of the Board of Directors of Best Buddies and the Leadership Council for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Group. He also serves on the advisory boards of the Loveall Foundation for Children and Team Irish Micky Ward Charities.

About Avance Investment Management

Avance is a private equity firm with a passion for building great businesses in partnership with talented management teams. Avance focuses primarily on thematic investments within the Services, Technology and Consumer areas in the US, seeking attractive opportunities with catalysts for growth and fragmented spaces with consolidation opportunities. Avance's team has a long history of partnering with founder-owned businesses, industry executives, and management teams and aims to add value to each investment. Avance has offices in New York and Miami.

Avance Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

View original content:

SOURCE Avance Investment Management