HISTORIC MILESTONE IN ANIMAL HEALTH CARE REACHED BY SOUTH DAKOTA VACCINE COMPANY

Medgene receives USDA license to produce first Platform Vaccines for the cattle industry, allowing veterinarians to respond to emerging diseases faster.

BROOKINGS, S.D., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) has allowed animal health company, Medgene, license to produce and market a USDA - approved category of vaccines called Platform Vaccines to the cattle industry. Specific cattle vaccines available under this new Platform Vaccine category include Influenza D, Coronavirus, Rotavirus, and Papillomavirus.

Medgene National Sales Manager, Andy Smythe announces recent Platform vaccine licensure for the cattle industry, at Iowa State University Research Park, June 9, in Ames, Iowa (PRNewswire)

"We can identify a disease and provide a vaccine within weeks instead of years." - Robert Gentry , DVM

Medgene's vaccine approaches leverage USDA-approved "platform technology" guidelines that are safe, and easily adapted to multiple animal disease targets. The result is the development of vaccines and an understanding of how diseases move across species and geographies within a fraction of the time of traditional vaccine approaches.

Dr. Alan Young, Chief Technology Officer for Medgene, began foundational work in Platform Vaccine technology in 2010. "Vaccines have come a long, long way since their first use in the late 1700s. We've learned that diseases, no matter what the species, have a lot in common. But by focusing on the unique genetic components that are different, we can create vaccines that are far more efficient."

Veterinarian and advocate of Platform Vaccines, Bob Gentry, DVM, stated "For the veterinarian, Platform Technologies improve our option in providing care. We can identify a disease and provide a vaccine within weeks instead of years. For animal owners, that can mean tremendous differences in the health of their animals."

Medgene announced their receipt of USDA licensure at a June 9 event held at Iowa State University's Research Park facility in Ames, Iowa. Medgene CEO, Mark Luecke, stated, "Getting Platform Vaccines to market has been a team effort. From government regulatory to university research to the extraordinary team at Medgene, Platform Vaccines are a historic example of teamwork towards a common goal - improving animal health."

Medgene's Influenza D, Coronavirus, Rotavirus and Papillomavirus vaccines are available to licensed veterinarians.

