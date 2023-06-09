This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Priceline's AI travel agent and new products from Otterbox.
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Priceline Charts Businesswide Generative AI Deployments with Google Cloud
Customers will soon be able to engage with a new, generative AI-powered chatbot and will also begin to see more personalized offerings when searching for hotels worldwide. In addition, Priceline employees will benefit from increased and easier access to internal information, and realize productivity gains by using AI to automate some of their time-intensive coding and content generation tasks.
- York Space Systems Acquires Emergent Space Technologies
Dirk Wallinger, CEO, York, said, "Emergent's 20-year legacy of delivering groundbreaking space system software complements York's relentless focus on rapidly delivering space systems to orbit. No two companies have been better aligned to meet government and commercial needs through innovation, process rigor, and mission knowledge."
- Tafi Announces Development of Powerful Text to 3D Character Engine
This innovative technology will revolutionize the way in which artists, developers, and other creative professionals of all skill levels bring their ideas to life, making it easier and faster than ever before to produce high-quality 3D characters, based exclusively on text input.
- Obsidi Academy disrupts the Black talent "Network gap" in the tech industry
"Obsidi Academy delivers a blue ocean of top-tier talent, disrupting how the tech industry hires diverse talent. BPTN empowers Black professionals to secure employment in their chosen field, and provides companies with talent that increases Black representation in the technology industry," said Lekan Olawoye, Founder and CEO of BPTN.
- OtterBox Launches Hardline Series: Game-Changing Industrial Solution for iPad OS
Designed to enhance safety for connected workers and their technology in rugged and hazardous environments, the Hardline Series is a comprehensive solution with device, protective case, power and other supporting accessories.
- Fixably Secures $10 Million, Launches New Product to Extend the Life of 10+ Billion Devices
Fixably Repair, the company's first Saas product, is a repair workflow management solution that encourages repairability and profitable after-sales business. The solution serves its primary markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.
- New Web Addresses Pave the Way for LGBTQ+ Businesses to Thrive and Connect
These domains offer the opportunity to go beyond traditional alternatives, driving website traffic and enhancing search engine optimization (SEO) strategies by effectively using "both sides of the dot" to showcase their expertise.
- New Survey Shows Online Daters Want AI Incorporated into The Dating Process
The two most attractive AI features that respondents rated were the ability to help create an attractive profile description, and a 24/7 chat function with an AI assistant.
- Trip.com Incubates First NFT "Trekki", Bridging the Web3 Universe with the World of Travel
The NFT project is also seeking collaborations with successful Web3 players and tourism partners to offer greater benefits to holders and foster a connection between the digital realm and real-life tourism experiences.
- HeyGears Launches First Professional Desktop 3D Printer for Consumers
With its advanced features and capabilities, this innovative resin 3D printing solution is set to improve the making process by intelligently simplifying each step towards the final printed result. The limited offer pre-sale price for a Reflex 3D printer is set at US$979.30.
Gray Introduces Insight Advisor: Conversational AI Comes to Higher-Education Data Analysis
Insight Advisor enables casual users to gather and analyze complex information more quickly and efficiently than ever before. More advanced users can create, revise, save, and reuse visualizations, data, and reports in a few minutes.
Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Cengage Group and Secureworks.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire