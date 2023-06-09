Sotheby's International Realty Once Again Prevails in RealTrends The Thousand Top Individual Sales Volume List

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that for another consecutive year, it is the most represented real estate brand on the 2023 RealTrends' The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list. Once again, Sotheby's International Realty agents represented the majority of the Individuals by Sales Volume category, proving that more luxury agents choose to affiliate with the brand than any other competitor. Several teams affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty were also recognized on the Top Teams by Sales Volume list for 2022.
"It comes as no surprise that once again, more Sotheby's International Realty agents command the sales volume rankings compared to any other real estate brand," said Philip White, President and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Today's luxury buyers and sellers turn to our award-winning real estate advisors for their superior expertise and top-notch service. Our agents not only expertly navigate the market, but also work tirelessly to achieve positive outcomes. It is truly gratifying to witness their achievements being acknowledged, and I consider it a privilege to collaborate with these industry leaders."
For the highly coveted 2023 rankings, Sotheby's International Realty proudly claimed 38 agents of the top 250 sales associates in the RealTrends individual sales volume category. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction sides.
2023 RealTrends The Thousand Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):
Top Agents by Sales Volume
- Chris Adlam
- Paul Arpin
- Serena Boardman
- Barbara Boyle
- Dennis Carvajal
- Daniel Casabonne
- Brad Dahler
- Dan Dockray
- Robert Dullnig
- Harald Grant
- Faisal Halum
- Cindi Hayne
- Eric Iantorno
- Brad Kappel
- Chris Klug
- Mark Lowham
- Ryan MacLaughlin
- Ginger Martin
- Michael Martinez
- Leslie McElwreath
- Craig Morris
- Kevin Mullen
- Marc Noah
- Malia Cox Nobrega
- Pamela Perkins
- Kim Price
- Michael Rankin
- Hillary Ryan
- Joseph Sabeh
- Shen Schulz
- Lex Tarumianz
- Cathy Taub
- Jorge Uribe
- Karen Van Arsdale
- John T. Wanninger
- Mandy Welgos
- Kumara Wilcoxon
- Lea Williams
Top Teams by Sales Volume
- CAIN GROUP
- Darlene Streit
- David Kaster Team
- ECHELBERGER GROUP
- Huff | Vaughn | Sassi
- Michelle Thomas Team
- Private Client Group
- The Behr Team
- The Canning Team
- The Cregan Team
- The Field Team
- The Friedman Team
- The Go Group
- The Morar Group
- The Stein Team
- The Waterfront Team
Top Agents by Transactions
- Anne Lusk
The Sotheby's International Realty brand's continued recognition in the RealTrends The Thousand Individuals by Sales Volume list attests to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and unmatched ability to consistently deliver extraordinary results. With its renowned network of luxury agents, Sotheby's International Realty continues to set the industry standard for exceptional service and unparalleled success.
The complete The Thousand top real estate professionals list can be found on RealTrends' website, www.realtrends.com.
Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.
