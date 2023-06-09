RealTrends Once Again Ranks The Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker Realty the No. 1 Team in the U.S.

MIAMI, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jills Zeder Group, a successful team of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Ambassadors with Coldwell Banker Realty, has again been ranked the No. 1 large team in the entire U.S., as announced in the 2023 RealTrends "The Thousand" list published in The Wall Street Journal. Per RealTrends, a large team ranges from 11 to 20 licensed agents.

Jills Zeder Team on Fisher Island (PRNewswire)

RealTrends ranked The Jills Zeder Group No. 1 based on its achievement of over $1.6 billion in closed sales volume in 2022. The sales team, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty's offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, Florida, achieved more sales volume than any other small, medium or large team from any brokerage or company nationwide. It specializes in luxury real estate, including mansions and estates, condominiums, trophy and waterfront properties, and highly complex assemblages.

"For several consecutive years, The Jills Zeder Group has been setting the bar not only for closed sales volume but also dedication to excellence. This year's recognition is again the result of the team's initiative, creativity, commitment to unparalleled client service, knowledge of the South Florida market and longtime business expertise," said Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty. "I am privileged to work with such an incredible team, and to have it be part of Coldwell Banker Realty."

"It is a great honor to again commend The Jills Zeder Group for their superb achievement in ranking No. 1 spot on the respected RealTrends list, reflecting their success as the top real estate team in the U.S.," said Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida. "Year after year, this prestigious recognition continues to solidify the fact that the team offers not only incredible professionalism, but also real estate knowledge, and specific insight into the complex and evolving South Florida market."

The RealTrends "The Thousand" represents the top 500 teams and 500 agents in the U.S., and provides a national ranking to honorees. The threshold to qualify for this designation changes each year, but the program always showcases the top 500 teams and 500 agents in the country. To qualify in 2022, an individual agent had to close at least 40 residential transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume; for real estate teams, the minimum was 60 transaction sides or $24 million in closed sales volume.

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, is consistently ranked the #1 real estate team in the United States. The team is comprised of three families including Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, Judy Zeder and Felise Eber, and the second generation, Danny Hertzberg, Hillary Hertzberg Benson, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. The Jills Zeder Group has sold over $4 billion in real estate sales in just the last few years. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com.

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury: The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program embodies the Coldwell Banker brand's legacy of excellence in luxury real estate and the globalization of luxury real estate in today's ever-connected market. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker® system, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 48,000 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2022 including 350 transactions over $10 million. This equates to $288 million in luxury sales every day. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/22–12/31/22.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Global Luxury) (PRNewswire)

