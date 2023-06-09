PADAGIS ANNOUNCES TWO PRODUCT LAUNCHES

ALLEGAN, Mich., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis today announced the launch of Tazarotene Gel (generic to Tazorac® Gel) and Methylphenidate Transdermal System (authorized generic to Daytrana®).

Tazorac® Gel 0.05% and 0.1% are indicated for the topical treatment of patients with plaque psoriasis of up to 20% body surface area involvement. Tazorac® Gel 0.1% is also indicated for the topical treatment of patients with facial acne vulgaris of mild to moderate severity. Annual market sales for Tazorac® Gel were approximately $11 million in the 12 months ended April 2023 as measured by IQVIA.

Daytrana® is a prescription central nervous system (CNS) stimulant indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Annual market sales for Daytrana® were approximately $43 million in the 12 months ended April 2023 as measured by IQVIA.

Padagis President, Pam Hoffman, stated, "Padagis enters as the second generic prescription product to launch in each of these markets, demonstrating our ability to select and execute on pipeline products that bring value to our customers and patients alike. Many thanks to the development, regulatory, supply chain and commercial teams at Padagis for their work on these important launches."

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of patients and consumers by providing high quality, affordable, specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

