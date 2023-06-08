THE WEALTHKARE INVESTMENT CENTER'S PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER BRUCE J. SMITH III ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF EXCLUSIVE BestFIT Retirement™ PROGRAM TO ENHANCE LIFETIME BENEFITS FOR RETIREMENT WEALTH PORTFOLIOS

MOUNT UNION, Pa., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tireless work ethic and outside the box retirement planning solutions that Bruce Smith, President and Founder of Mount Union, PA based WealthKare Investment Center, engineers for his clients began in a very unusual place- hundreds of feet under earth's oceans. His proven strategies come from applying a unique perspective of risk factors and higher-level wealth strategies that parallel lessons learned while serving in the engineering departments onboard US Navy nuclear submarines.

Following the wisdom of Warren Buffet, Bruce Smith , President of WealthKare, offers clients exclusive retirement tax and risk reduction strategies.

Today, Bruce shares his unique approach to optimizing retirement finances on a variety of long-running radio, television, and web-based media programs. A glimpse into submarine life helps listeners understand the importance of managing risk, "Every man and woman serving on a submarine learns about thousands of risks that are present when operating in the crushing ocean depths. Proven strategies to manage those risk factors are critical for the survival of the crew."

His newly released BestFIT Retirement™ program starts with a clean sheet of paper and engineers a customized plan for each family to help optimize results from managing their retirement portfolio with valuable opportunities that are unrealized in most traditional retirement plans. Program benefits include reducing the lifetime retirement income taxes and risk exposures by up to 40% while providing opportunities to generate tax-free growth and income for retirees whose original planning did not include these advanced tax and risk reductions strategies! This comprehensive process is illuminated in Bruce's 2019 Amazon #1 Best Selling book, Create Wealth Retain Wealth™.

Bruce founded WealthKare in 1997 to offer alternatives to the cookie cutter, one size fits all, product driven retirement solutions that Wall Street favors. He helps retirees optimize their nest egg using the same higher-level planning typically reserved for wealthy families and individuals, to benefit his 600 clients throughout the U.S. ranging from 55 to 75 years old, with investment portfolios from $500,000 to several million.

The BestFIT Retirement™ program gives consumers valuable insight into the long-term security of their retirement finances in the face of increased market volatility, higher than expected inflation, higher tax rates, questionable income longevity and escalating healthcare costs. The integrated stress-testing includes stability when faced with the unplanned expenses from long-term healthcare or loss of a spouse.

