Pure for Men prioritizes Pride every day

Top cleanliness fiber supplement brand unveils revamped LGBTQIA+ advocacy campaign.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing its support during Pride Month, Pure for Men is preparing to relaunch its latest Stay Proud, Stay Ready campaign for 2023, which will run through the end of June. Elements will include social media, a limited-edition bottle featuring the reinterpreted rainbow flag and an influencer campaign with content creators sharing personal Pride stories.

Pure for Men's logo. (PRNewswire)

Pure for Men prioritizes Pride by "Leading from Behind". The company's cheeky branding but with a serious mission.

Pure for Men offers a complete line of sexual wellness essentials, fiber supplements and personal care products, specifically marketed by and for gay men. Proud to be part of the LGBTQIA+ community, the company actively contributes to more than 15 organizations providing support to a wide range of marginalized groups. For 2023, the company plans to donate to several charities, including Outer Cape Health Services and Pride Marfa, an intersectional, community-led event designed to uplift queer voices and creativity in Far West Texas.

This year's theme, "Leading from Behind," reflects the company's characteristically cheeky branding approach, pun intended. But the mission is serious. "We're not just a business distributing products," said Lawrence Johnson, Pure for Men Co-Founder and CEO. "We are a brand meaningfully engaged at a time when there is a concerted effort to pull back rights from those who are marginalized, including the LGBTQIA+ community."

"There are loud and angry voices out there," said Pure for Men CMO and Co-Founder Fabian Prado. "But we believe the voices of inclusion are much louder. And the direction of business is forward."

Business has been good. Pure for Men's unique, proprietary blend of soluble and insoluble fiber is backed by 15,000+ positive customer reviews. A range of products are available from 250+ retailers globally and 4,500+ locations nationwide, including CVS and Rite Aid, as well as urbanoutfitters.com.

"Our products were inspired by our own sexual revolutions and revelations as gay men, addressing a real need for cleanliness during intimacy," said Johnson. "Our life-changing experiences compelled us to make these products available to the community at large. Pride is something we celebrate 365 days a year. It's who we are and why we exist."

About Pure for Men

With a 2015 mass-market debut, Pure for Men is the first fiber supplement created for bottoms promising clean sheets and zero stains by streamlining preparation for anal sex. Founded by best friends Lawrence Johnson, Fabian Prado and Naaman Esquivel, the Austin, Texas-based company now boasts a full collection created by gay men to help men feel, look, smell, and taste great — including multivitamins, lubricants, wipes, scented candles, body care and skincare collections. The brand regularly contributes to causes within the LGBTQIA+ and Austin, TX, community, including the Equality Alliance, in addition to local drives and outreach programs. Follow along with Pure for Men on Facebook @PureForMen and Instagram @PureForMen. For more information and educational resources on the benefits of fiber, please visit PureForMen.com.

Contact:

Chris Davis (chris@cmviholdings.com)

Melina Prado (melina@cmviholdings.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure for Men