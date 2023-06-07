AutoRABIT Hires DevOps Veteran to Lead Technology Organization

Bruno Pereira joins AutoRABIT as CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AutoRABIT announces the addition of Bruno Pereira as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this new capacity, Pereira will lead the technology organization, bringing over a decade of DevOps experience to AutoRABIT's engineering teams.

Prior to joining AutoRABIT, Pereira founded Rivendel Tecnologia in São Paulo, Brazil in 2013. The company built and deployed an expansive portfolio of CloudOps, DevOps, and data engineering solutions to high-growth technology companies. Through his work at Rivendel, Pereira was later tapped to serve as CTO of Hurb (formerly Hotel Urbano). In 2018, Mandic Cloud Solutions acquired Rivendel, and Pereira continued to provide strategic technology guidance until 2020, when he founded Elvenworks, a digital cloud products and DevOps company.

According to AutoRABIT CEO, Meredith Bell, "AutoRABIT is thrilled to welcome Bruno to our leadership team. As we continue looking to the future of growth in the DevOps space, we knew we needed a visionary technology leader who could help us continue to meet our aggressive growth and customer satisfaction goals. We know Bruno will bring his wealth of experience—and collaborative spirit—to the role, and I can't wait to see what he and his teams are able to achieve for AutoRABIT customers."

Pereria added, "I'm eager to begin my journey at AutoRABIT and am looking forward to working with this talented team. As I continue to learn more about the company, I'm humbled to learn about all the company has already done on behalf of its customers and am looking forward to helping AutoRABIT continue to deliver value to some of the world's largest companies."

