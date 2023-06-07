2023 Green Sports Alliance Summit Announces Full Program with 82 Speakers

SEATTLE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2023 Green Sports Alliance (GSA) Summit is proud to announce the release of its comprehensive program and three-day agenda, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of sustainability within the sports and entertainment industry. This year's Summit , hosted at Climate Pledge Arena in partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), will gather international partners, industry leaders, and passionate advocates dedicated to driving positive environmental and social change from June 26 through June 28.

"Sustainability remains central to our ethos at OVG. We are honored to partner with Green Sports Alliance as we together convene thought leaders, operators, and sustainability solution providers from across the sports and live entertainment industry. And what better place to collaborate than Climate Pledge Arena, a venue, unlike any other, that shows the world what is possible when it comes to sustainable design and green operations. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Seattle and we remain, as always, committed to responsible, positive change," said Chris Granger, CEO of OVG360.

The full program promises an immersive and enlightening experience. Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of thought-provoking main-stage discussions, solution sessions, engaging workshops, roundtables, and networking opportunities. The lineup features esteemed speakers from renowned organizations, sustainability experts, and influential voices in activism:

James Wilks , Co-Founder of Game Changers Institute

Susan Beverly , Director of Transparency, Partnerships, and Engagement at Amazon

Maya Mendoza-Exstrom , Ch ief Operating Officer at Seattle Sounders FC

Hilary Meyer , Senior Vice President of Impact at Athletes Unlimited

Sunny Sohrabian , Director of Sustainability at LA28

Teddy Werner , Senior Advisor of Strategy and Growth at Fenway Sports Group

"Our focus this year is on impact – every session, workshop, and breakout are curated to deliver actionable insights to advance environmental and social change," stated Aileen McManamon, Board Chair of Green Sports Alliance. "We are especially pleased to share perspectives from a diversity of voices and many points around the globe, delivered at Climate Pledge Arena, a shining example of sustainable infrastructure in sports and entertainment."

The Summit boasts an impressive roster of partners, sponsors, and exhibitors. And as the premier global event for exploring innovative solutions, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration towards a more sustainable future, the Summit aims to inspire and empower attendees to take bold actions within their respective organizations.

Tickets are available for purchase, visit greensportsalliance.org/2023summit to register.

GSA is committed to leveraging the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people work, live and play. Visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

