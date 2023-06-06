Moomoo Hosts Its First Investing Event with Four Popular Financial Influencers

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online trading platform moomoo announced the commencement of its first investor summit "Trading with Moomoo: Evening Meet & Greet" on June 7, 2023, at The Penthouse in midtown Manhattan. Moomoo is joined by special guests to present a lively discussion focusing on current trends and their thoughts on what to expect in the remainder of 2023.

Four financial influencers, Stocks with Josh, Larry Jones, Stock Moe and Kenan Grace, will be presenting their Core4React live series in-person in NYC. The presenters are followed by thousands of people on YouTube for their insightful sharing and sharp ideas on investment. They will discuss recent market trends, and their long-term and short-term investing strategies. Registration is currently closed for this event. The Core4's fans sold the show out after it was announced on Saturday, May 27th.

Moomoo, an intuitive investment and trading platform, provides every investor with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights, and is committed to empowering US investors to make more informed investment decisions when trading stocks and options. It provides free access to investing curriculum materials, online courses and an interactive online investing community where investors can meet like-minded peers and improve their financial literacy. Advanced charting tools, technical tools and level II data are available to moomoo users with a brokerage account for free.

Moomoo was born in Silicon Valley, California and operates globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and the USA.

Moomoo was born in Silicon Valley, California and operates globally in countries including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and the USA. Moomoo believes in being part of the investor's journey and aims to help investors with each step along the way.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

All investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal, and there can be no guarantee that any investing strategy will be successful. Moomoo and its affiliates do not endorse any trading strategies that may be discussed and are not responsible for any services provided by the influencers. This seminar is for informational and educational purposes only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to engage in any investment or financial strategy. Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

