Republic Capital Group Represents Creative Planning in Acquisition of BerganKDV

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors ("RIA") in the country, led by CEO Peter Mallouk, has acquired CPA and advisory firm BerganKDV.

BerganKDV, led by CEO Dave Hinnenkamp, is the 58th largest CPA firm in the United States and brings 600 new employees into the Creative Planning fold. BerganKDV has been rooted in exceptional client service and innovative offerings since 1945. They have grown to offer a wide array of comprehensive business, financial and technology solutions including tax and audit, accounting services, business advisory, wealth management, and more.

With this latest acquisition, Creative Planning has over $210B combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 65 countries as of 12/31/22, with continued plans for growth throughout 2023.

"I am excited to see what Creative Planning and BerganKDV can accomplish together," said John Langston, Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group, which acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor on the transaction. "Dave and his team have built a great firm, serving clients extraordinarily well. It's exciting to be part of the coming together of these two fantastic organizations."

"Creative Planning is thrilled to bring on the BerganKDV team to give us an even stronger presence," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "Dave and his team have always had their sights set on going beyond traditional financial, tech, and business solutions to do more for their clients, communities and team members. Their client-centric approach is the perfect cultural fit for our ever-growing Creative Planning family."

Dave Hinnenkamp, CPA, CEO of BerganKDV says, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Creative Planning. As our firm has evolved, we've always strived to fulfill our mission -- to be capable of caring for our clients through their entire business, organizational and personal life cycles. Joining Peter and his Creative Planning team greatly accelerates us along our path to deliver on this mission. I am excited for our clients, and I am excited for our teammates as we redefine how professional services are delivered to our clients."

"BerganKDV is a regional powerhouse and was sought after by multiple suitors. This combination is groundbreaking for the accounting profession as it is the first top 60 CPA and advisory firm nationally to be acquired by a major wealth management firm," commented Allan D. Koltin of Koltin Consulting Group who introduced long-time client BerganKDV to Republic and Creative Planning.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders. Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com .

