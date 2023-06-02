This Week in Transportation News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including vehicle updates from Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and Toyota.
NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Jeep® Brand Provides a Glimpse of Its Advanced AI and Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology
Installed in two electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models, this AI and autonomous off-road driving technology can enhance the experiences of seasoned off-roaders, as well of customers who are new to driving the trail.
- LAND Ramps Up Production of Electric Vehicles with Series A Funding
The round allows LAND to expand its production team as well as hand build the electric vehicles at its newly renovated 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
- Spirit Airlines Expands its Pilot Pipeline with North Texas-based US Aviation Academy
Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot at Spirit Airlines, said, "We're adding new planes and new destinations, and our continued growth makes this the perfect opportunity to start working toward a career on the flight deck with us."
- U.S. News Unveils the 2023 Best Cars for Teens
"Each vehicle that won a Best Cars for Teens award offers strong crash test ratings and helpful active safety features, so there's a better chance of being protected if a collision occurs," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars.
- Plenitude and Energica together to provide new innovative solutions for electric mobility
The first goal of the agreement is to apply electric mobility to the nautical sector through a joint innovative project for the installation of charging stations in Italian ports, to offer customers new displacement options also in water.
- Alfa Romeo Announces All-new Tonale Official Electric Range and MPGe as Vehicles Arrive in US "We are happy to announce the official EPA electric range of 33 miles and 77 MPGe for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will allow many of our customers to drive their daily commutes without tapping the fuel tank," said Larry Dominique, SVP, head of Alfa Romeo North America.
- Introducing the World's First Battery Tanker 'X': The Inaugural Ship of Power Ark 100
The first Battery Tanker is scheduled for domestic and international field testing starting in 2026. This electric propulsion vessel boasts a length of 140 meters and will be equipped with 96 containerized marine batteries, providing a total capacity of 241MWh.
- Southwest Airlines Wins SEAL Award for Innovation in Sustainability and Focus on Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Helen Giles, Director Environmental Sustainability at Southwest Airlines, said, "In hard-to-abate sectors like the airline industry, driving meaningful progress on environmental sustainability requires every possible tool available. We're grateful to be recognized by the SEAL Awards for our innovative approach to decarbonization."
- FLO to Showcase New Fast Charging Technology at EVS36
FLO will demonstrate the FLO UltraTM fast charger which can charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes and is built to meet both NEVI and Buy America Act requirements.
- Perrone Robotics Unveils Groundbreaking Fusion of GPT AI and MAX Robotics Operating System for Autonomous Vehicles
By harnessing GPT AI's natural language processing and deep learning capabilities, MAX gains enhanced perception, reasoning, and planning capabilities, resulting in improved safety, efficiency, and adaptability.
- LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group to Establish Battery Cell Manufacturing Joint Venture in the U.S.
"Two strong leaders in the auto and battery industries have joined hands, and together we are ready to drive the EV transition in America," said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution.
- Indian Motorcycle and Veterans Charity Ride Partner to Celebrate June as Veteran Motorcycle Therapy Month
The goal of the program is to support each new veteran as they transition back to civilian life through camaraderie, motorcycle adventures and additional programs that maximize the brotherhood and sisterhood formed throughout all branches of the United States military.
- 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Touches Down in Driveways This Summer
Available in three powertrains across three grades: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficient 2.5L hybrid and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX, the Grand Highlander is perfectly packaged for the road trip ahead.
Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for U-Haul.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire