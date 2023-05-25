GEP USES MICROSOFT AZURE OPENAI SERVICE TO ENHANCE ITS PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

GEP has integrated Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into its flagship software that enables clients to identify potential risks and optimize procurement and supply chain operations on a global scale

Microsoft's AI solutions have expedited GEP's software development, reducing it from months to a few days

CLARK, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain strategy, software, and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced the launch of a suite of solutions within GEP SOFTWARE that uses OpenAI's ChatGPT technology through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.This integration offers clients an intuitive interface to query data, automate processes and improve decision-making to optimize operations.

"The AI capabilities from Microsoft are a giant leap forward. This integration provides our clients with a conversational-based interface that is more intuitive, allowing them to derive actionable insights and improve global procurement and supply operations like never before, unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity," said Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer, GEP. "We're using generative AI capabilities through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to identify operational gaps and risks in supplier contracts and brainstorm ways to optimize procurement and value chains."

"This collaboration aims to accelerate AI-driven innovation to deliver more efficient and sustainable global procurement and supply chains for our joint customers," said Alvaro Celis, vice president of ISV Sales for Microsoft.

GEP SOFTWARE, used in 120 countries, is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It includes GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software, encompassing spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, savings project management, catalog management, and category workbench, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. Microsoft's generative AI capabilities are incorporated into the GEP MINERVA™ suite of AI and machine learning (ML) engine enabling cross-organization data analytics and decision support. GEP SOFTWARE enables global companies to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

GEP Software provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

