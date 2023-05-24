Ruvos is G R O W I N G. Strengthens corporate operations to support thriving business in health data modernization

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many companies are striving to stay viable, Ruvos is thriving. Since the start of 2020, Ruvos has more than doubled in size, nearing 100 employees across 21 states and in South Africa. This growth has necessitated investment in strengthening our corporate operations to position Ruvos for continued growth and diversification in the coming years. Over the last year, we have worked to define our strategic vision of continuing to lead nationally in public health data modernization, leveraging data science and advanced analytics to inform public health practice, and developing products and tools that support our partners' important work in healthcare and public health.

"For the last 19 years, we have had the privilege to facilitate interoperability, to host and secure critical health data, as well as work with public and private healthcare organizations around the world. For us, the natural next step is data science, positioning our customers and partners to have increased situational awareness as well as the ability to use insights to make informed decisions," CEO of Ruvos, Eduardo Gonzalez Loumiet said. In service of this, our organizational investments will provide the structure to pursue these ambitions now and over the next 5 years. We are happy to announce the addition of the following individuals and positions to our team:

Finance & Accounting Team

Steve Honeyman has been hired as Chief Financial Officer

Amy Starkey has been hired as Controller

Product & Strategy Team

Kristin Leffel has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer

Lisa Strauss has been promoted to Product & Strategy Manager (Integrity)

Linda Min has been promoted to Product & Strategy Manager (STEVE)

Our leadership team and managers will be very active this summer at numerous conferences across the country. Ruvos, whose client list includes many public and private health institutions like the Florida Department of Health, International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID), and the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL), have been providing data integration and secure cloud hosting for nearly 20 years. Recent initiatives include innovative technology services that were vital to the nation's response to COVID-19, including electronic case reporting and disease forecasting models leveraging machine learning and AI. Ruvos continues to lead in public health data and infrastructure modernization that will bolster systems and communities beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ruvos: Founded in 2004 in Tallahassee, FL, Ruvos is a data integration and information exchange product and service provider. Nearly 20 years later, Ruvos has become a team of global data integration engineers, a leading cloud services provider, and experts in information security and data intelligence. In partnership with the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL), Ruvos built and maintains the AIMS Platform, the country's only nationwide public health data exchange platform. This system – and by conduit, the Ruvos team – has been tasked with keeping up with rapidly increasing secure healthcare messaging.

