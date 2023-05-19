Premier Truck Rental celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art Fort Worth facility

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading provider of custom truck and trailer rentals, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility in Fort Worth. This facility is part of the company's ongoing expansion strategy and will enable it to better serve its growing customer base across the country.

Premier Truck Rental opens facility in Dallas-Fort Worth. (PRNewswire)

Premier Truck Rental announces state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth, Texas .

Founded in 2014, PTR is a family-owned and operated provider of commercial vehicles and equipment rentals, offering a wide range of products. With the HQ based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Premier Truck Rental serves a wide variety of clients across the United States, including commercial construction companies, investor-owned utilities, utility contractors, and renewable contractors.

The new Fort Worth facility spans 84,187 sq. ft over 14.4 acres and features 18 EV stations, 4 overhead cranes, a wash bay and a body shop with a paint booth large enough for a Class VIII truck.

"We are thrilled to open our second facility in Fort Worth and expand our presence in the region," said Adriene Horn, PTR's President. "This facility will allow us to better serve our customers and we look forward to continuing to grow in this thriving market."

PTR's Fort Worth facility is expected to create 40 jobs in the area, with administrative and technician positions available. Interested candidates can learn more and apply by visiting careers.rentptr.com.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for fall 2023.

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 30 years of equipment rental experience. Serving the lower 48 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project. Learn more at rentptr.com.

CONTACT

Kylie Phillips, Digital Marketing Strategist

Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Cell: 260-222-9835

Email: kylie.phillips@rentptr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Premier Truck Rental) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Truck Rental