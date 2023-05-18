MOBILion Systems to Expand Applications of SLIM Separation Technology with License to TOFWERK AG

CHADDS FORD, Pa., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems Inc. and Thun, Switzerland-based TOFWERK AG have announced a sublicensing agreement for the development of an ion mobility/time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometry product based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) separation technology. MOBILion Systems is the exclusive licensee for the commercialization of SLIM technology and in 2021 launched its first instrument, MOBIE®, that provides unprecedented separation to more deeply, accurately, and efficiently characterize complex molecules than what is possible with Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) workflows. TOFWERK provides innovative solutions for chemical analysis, developing time-of-flight mass spectrometers for applications that demand exceptional speed and sensitivity.

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science with the commercialization of High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spec (HRIM-MS) based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM). (PRNewswire)

We are excited to be able to expand applications and continue to demonstrate the impact of the SLIM platform technology

The agreement with TOFWERK will expand the application of SLIM technology for the detection and analysis of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), semi-volatile organic compounds, low volatility organic compounds, and extremely low volatility organic compounds, in gases and aerosols. TOFWERK will introduce the new Vocus CI-IMS-TOF product at the 71st American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference in June, featuring the incorporation of SLIM into a chemical ionization-based time-of-flight (CI-TOF) instrument for high-resolution, ultra-sensitive online characterization of trace VOCs in complex mixtures.

"We are excited to be able to expand applications and continue to demonstrate the impact of the SLIM platform technology more broadly. TOFWERK's expertise in this market will accelerate the implementation of the SLIM technology to address customers' needs in volatile compound analysis." said Dr. Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science and unraveling complex analyses with the commercialization of products based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM) platform technology. When integrated with mass spectrometry, MOBILion's separation technology provides higher resolution, faster and more reproducible analysis for superior characterization and deeper insights of molecules most important in characterizing biologic therapeutics, discovering biomarkers, improving accuracy of diagnostic tests, and ensuring food and environmental safety. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit www.mobilionsystems.com.

About TOFWERK AG

Headquartered in Thun, Switzerland, TOFWERK AG designs and manufactures time-of-flight mass spectrometers (TOFMS) for a broad range of laboratory and field applications. In addition to its line of research products, TOFWERK collaborates with research laboratories and OEM customers to develop custom TOFMS-based solutions for unique analytical problems. For more information, please visit www.tofwerk.com.

SOURCE MOBILion Systems