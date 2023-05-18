Huggies® debuts 'The Alphabutt Book' and New Song to Celebrate all Baby Butts

Huggies®, the #1 fitting diaper1, writes the book on baby butts and partners with TikTok star and mom, Abbie Herbert, to ensure every baby's butt is comfortably covered

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huggies®, the #1 fitting diaper1, believes that babies of all shapes and sizes deserve to be comfortable. When it comes to diapers, not all are created equal. In fact, a recent survey2 from Huggies® found 92% of parents believe a baby's movement is better with a well-shaped diaper and factors like a comfortable fit are crucial for 80% of respondents when selecting which diaper to buy. However, according to the survey, more than 1 in 3 parents think all diapers are shaped the same and aren't aware there are different shaped diapers.

Huggies® releases The AlphaButt Book celebrating every squishy baby tushy with 100% of the book sales will be donated to the National Diaper Bank Network. (PRNewswire)

To celebrate all the fun things babies can comfortably do while wearing Huggies®, the brand is partnering with TikTok sensation and mama of two, Abbie Herbert, to unveil the brand's quirky new story time treasure, The AlphaButt Book: An ABCs of Baby Butts and Bodies. Huggies® understands a diaper that fits those special baby curves helps babies to move, dance and play comfortably. That's why only Huggies® diapers have a special curved elastic and pad to better fit baby's butt, and includes Double Grip Strips™ designed to hold the diaper in place. Huggies® Little Movers® also include a stretchy back-pocketed waistband to help lock in mess for worry-free running, jumping and playing. No matter what butt you got, we got you, baby.

The first-ever book from Huggies® celebrates every squishy baby tushy that deserves comfort from the brand's unique curved, stretchy diaper. Featuring illustrations by a diverse roster of 26 acclaimed illustrators, The AlphaButt Book showcases a variety of baby butt shapes including avocado butts to jiggly jelly butts to pillowy butts - and more. Fans can purchase The AlphaButt Book at thealphabuttbook.com and Huggies® will donate 100% of the book sales3 to the National Diaper Bank Network.

"As a mom with two-under-two, comfort is top-of-mind daily when it comes to my little humans," said TikTok sensation Abbie Herbert. "I'm constantly wrangling my toddler, and with Huggies® diapers, I feel confident that I can give my daughter the comfort she needs when dancing in our latest TikTok or simply on the move. And when it comes to finding those comfy moments when we're all piled together on the couch, The AlphaButt Book is the best new read for our family - it makes us all giggle with each page turn!"

The fun doesn't stop there. To showcase Huggies® Little Movers® curved and stretchy diaper fit, fans are encouraged to show off their moves with their babies to the ALL NEW 'Huggies Baby Butts Bop' original song. Abbie, husband Josh Herbert and their crew have kicked off their #HuggiesBabyButts dance moves on TikTok (seen here) and will be joined by a roster of parent TikTok creators. Additionally, fans have a chance to score a copy of The AlphaButt Book and a pack of Huggies® most comfortable Little Movers® diapers by sharing a dance on TikTok using the #HuggiesBabyButts hashtag4. Best yet, Huggies® will extend their National Diaper Bank Network support by donating $10 for every piece of content created, up to $20,000 to further the brand's mission of helping to end diaper need.

The brand is proud to release a new creative spot featuring babies of all shapes and sizes set to the new quirky dance track, 'Huggies Baby Butts Bop,' created by FuturePerfect, that calls out the different shapes and the fun activities baby is doing. Fans can spot the new creative on linear TV, OLV, OLA and social media.

"At Huggies®, we care about keeping babies happy, dry and comfortable, starting with a diaper that fits your baby's curves," said Robert Raines, Huggies® North American Vice President. "Our 'We've got you, baby' tagline not only applies to the little ones in our lives, but making sure parents feel confident when choosing Huggies®."

To purchase The AlphaButt Book visit thealphabuttbook.com and get in on the fun #HuggiesBabyButts bop on TikTok. Fans can connect and follow @Huggies on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit Huggies.com

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies® has been helping parents provide their babies with love, care, and reassurance. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to create special diapers and wipes for the most fragile babies, Huggies® is dedicated to helping ensure that all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies® is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers. Huggies® is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during, and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

1 Little Movers, wet fit, among branded open diapers

2 Kimberly-Clark's North American Huggies® Brand online survey commissioned by Atomik Research May 2023 of 1,005 parents of children three years of age or younger throughout United States.

3 cost excludes shipping

4 https://www.huggies.com/en-us/offers-and-rewards/comfort-sweepstakes-rules

Huggies® Little Movers® are the #1 best fitting diaper (wet fit, among branded open diapers) with a curved and stretchy fit. (PRNewswire)

Abbie Herbert partners with Huggies® to share her #HuggiesBabyButts dance to ensure every baby's butt is comfortably covered with Huggies® curved and stretchy diaper. (PRNewswire)

Huggies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kimberly-Clark Corporation) (PRNewswire)

