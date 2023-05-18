Guidehouse Appoints Ali Bokhari as Global Managed Services Leader

Accomplished executive joins firm as it enters next major phase of growth journey

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has appointed Ali Bokhari as Global Managed Services Leader. This major update to Guidehouse's Leadership Team will support the firm's growth ambition, with forthcoming opportunities and strong financial performance.

Bokhari is an accomplished executive with demonstrated ability to implement enterprise technology, operations and knowledge process outsourcing both domestically and globally, at scale. He has extensive expertise in executing global transitions and transformations while mitigating operational risk. Most recently he served as Head of Advanced Technology Centers at a globally recognized professional services firm. At Guidehouse, he will be responsible for the firm's go-to-market strategy for its rapidly growing global managed services business. Leveraging deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and service centers around the globe, Guidehouse provides award-winning managed services across the healthcare, financial services, and energy sectors.

The appointment comes as Guidehouse enters the next major phase in its ambitious growth journey, to bolster the company's position as a leading professional services firm serving both commercial and public sector enterprises. Bokhari will work to develop and expand market differentiated solutions at Guidehouse including technology enablement, oversee sales, and manage a global delivery capability including onshore, near-shore and off-shore delivery centers.

"Ali brings extraordinary insight, experience and skill to Guidehouse. He has worked to design, deploy, and expand a global delivery network – in both the commercial and public sectors – which is key to our core strategy," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "It's an exciting time in our evolution and we are delighted to add such an accomplished leader to our team."

"I am thrilled to be part of Guidehouse and am deeply impressed not only by the firm's strategy and business model, but equally by the passion of this team," said Bokhari. "Their technology-enabled managed services platform provides a level of reliability and service unmatched in the industry, and I look forward to working with our team as we continue on this exciting growth trajectory."

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 Billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 16,500 employees around the world.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

