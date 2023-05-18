Fine wines, whiskies and Moutai

HONG KONG AND BEIJING, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrilled to have the first white-glove sale of the year in April cigar auction, Madison Auction keep this exciting momentum into their May Wine & Spirits auction. In this sale, there are 382 lots of carefully selected wines, whiskies and Moutai, in hope to add more sparkles onto your collection or entertainment selection.

Madison Auction is delighted to present its third live auction of the year at 11am (HKT) Saturday, May 20th, the stunning 366 lots of fine wines, 8 lots of Kweichow Moutai and 8 lots of Spirits with a total estimate of HK$17,000,000 - HK$29,000,000.

Catch a Glimpse of Madison 2023 May Live Auction. Fine wines, whiskies and Moutai (PRNewswire)

Burgundy | 208 Lots

There are 208 lots of Burgundies in this sale. If you are looking for something extremely rare, you may be interested in the 2005 Domaine Prieuré Roch Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 'PURE' (Lot 105 & 106), or the 2004 Grands Échézeaux from Rene Engel, the last vintage of the domain (Lot 161, 162).

Burgundy whites have been popular. In this sale we have rare bottles from the most famous producers, such as 2004 & 2006 Domaine Ramonet Montrachet Grand Cru (lot 185, 186) in original wooden cases, and a 6 liter 1996 Domaine Ramonet Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru in perfect condition (Lot 221).

If you are a DRC collector, you should not miss the three assortments we have, from 1994, 1997 and 2001 vintage (Lot 271, 189 & 190). All assortments have impeccable provenance, with perfect condition, and in original wooden cases.

What's more rare… There is a magnum of 1978 Henri Jayer Richebourg Grand Cru (Lot 349) that Madison Auction carefully authenticated and inspected. We believe this bottle will add excitements to your dinner or collection.

Bordeaux | 92 Lots

Madison Auction will present 92 lots of Bordeaux wines in this sale, including the hard-to-find 3 double magnums of 1993 Pétrus in original wooden case (Lot 31).

Besides, there is vertical collection of Mouton from 50s to 90s (Lot 83-87). In addition, a 5-liter 2000 Mouton (Lot 164) that is gorgeous to display in your home cellar. If you are looking for investment, you should take a look of Lot 165-180 ; all lots come with original wooden cases and banded original wooden cases.

Others

If you are a champagne lover, you should not miss the Jeroboam of 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 'Gold Medalion' Orfevres Limited Edition (Lot 151) with hand-made bottle. It's truly a beautiful big bottle from a perfect vintage.

Italian lovers, you may want to take a look of our two Soldera lots (Lot 73, 324), especially the bottle from the legendary vintage 2002.

As for Rhone, top wines such as Rayas (Lot 213-216, 230), Beaucastel (Lot 21), Rotem & Mounir Saouma (Lot 58), and Clos Saint Jean (Lot 82 & 152), from vintage 1999 to 2019.

Although the whisky and Moutai selections are small, but they are jewels for collectors and lovers. Madison Auction will present a bottle of Yamazaki 25th Anniversary (Lot 378) that is extremely hard to find on the market. Don't miss up Kweichow Moutai from 2011 to 2018 (lot 367-374), which are beautiful to drink now and all in great values!

If you are thirsty for more whiskies and cigars, follow Madison Auction's June 24th Cigar & Whisky Sale.

Happy bidding and good luck!

Recommendation

2005 Domaine Prieuré Roch Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 'PURE'

Lot 105 & 106

1 Magnum

Est. HK$ 28,000 - HK$ 45,000

The legend of Domaine Prieuré Roch, which we have lucubrated (click here to review). As the first tier Grand Cru in Gevrey-Chambertin, Chambertin-Clos de Bèze is the flagship of Prieuré Roch. 'PURE' label plus magnum format make these two lots more rare, do not miss out!

2004 Domaine René Engel Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru

Lot 161, 162

4 Bottles/lot | Overall: Great/Perfect

Est. HK$ 65,000 - HK$ 110,000

2004 is the last vintage of Domaine René Engel. And as the flagship wine of the domaine, Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru is the best of best.

2004 Domaine Ramonet Montrachet Grand Cru

Lot 185

6 Bottles, OWC | Overall: Perfect | BH 92

Est. HK$ 100,000 - HK$ 180,000

2006 Domaine Ramonet Montrachet Grand Cru

Lot 186

6 Bottles, OWC | Overall: Perfect | BH 95

Est. HK$ 85,000 - HK$ 150,000

1996 Domaine Ramonet Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru

Lot 221

1 Methuselah, OWC | Ullage: 3cm below wax capsule

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 90,000

As one of the most famous producers of Burgundy Whites, Grand Cru wines of Domaine Ramonet such as Montrachet and Bâtard-Montrachet are rare and highly sought after, especially a Methuselah in OWC!

1978 Henri Jayer Richebourg Grand Cru

Lot 349

1 Magnum | Ullage: 2cm below capsule | Capsule: Cut for authentication

BH 96-98

Est. HK$ 300,000 - HK$ 550,000

Excellent vintage of Henri Jayer, only 1 rare magnum available in this sale. Place your paddle!

1993 Pétrus Pomerol

Lot 31

3 Double Magnums, OWC | Overall: Great | Ullage: Into necks

WS 95

Est. HK$ 220,000 - HK$ 380,000

In the 92 lots of Bordeaux wines in this sale, we're delight to present the hard-to-find 3 double magnums of 1993 Pétrus in perfect condition.

2000 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé

Lot 164

1 Jeroboam, GB | Overall: Great | Capsule: Wax sealed

RP 97+ | Other: 5,000 Jeroboam produced

Est. HK$ 110,000 - HK$ 190,000

Only 5,000 of 2000 Mouton available in Jeroboam, do not hesitate!

2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 'Gold Medalion' Orfevres Limited Edition

Lot 151

1 Jeroboam, GB | Overall: Perfect | RP 96

Est. HK$ 70,000 - HK$ 120,000

2002 is one of the best vintages that Cristal Champagne ever been produced, with only 400 Jeroboams released. Each bottle is handcrafted from two master goldsmiths and duration for the production is four days. The bottle is "caged" in seven feet of ribbon brass dipped in 24 karat gold. The bottle designed by Philippe Di Meo has the characteristic of not having shadows on the bottle.

1984 Yamazaki 25th Anniversary

Lot 378

1 Bottle, Wooden GB | Overall: Perfect | Bottle number: 1377, Barrel Type: Mizunara Oak casks

Abv: 48%, Vol: 700ml | Other: Single Malt | WF 91

Est. HK$ 130,000 - HK$ 220,000

The Yamazaki 1984 is a limited edition whisky to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Yamazaki and the 110th anniversary of parent company, Suntory. It is aged in Japanese Mizunara oak casks, with only 2800 bottles available, each individually numbered.

IBS OF LITTLEMILL

Lot 381

2 Bottles | Vol: 700ml, Other: Single Malt

Est. HK$ 11,000 - HK$ 19,000

1989 Littlemill 25 Year Old The Whisky Agency Three Rivers & The Auld Alliance (1)

Overall: Perfect, Label: Japan import | Bottled: 2014, Barrel Type: Refill Hogshead, Abv: 50.9%

Other: 282 bottles produced

1990 Littlemill 24 Year Old Moon Import Paris (1)

Overall: Great | Bottled: 2004, Bottle Number: 35, Abv: 46%

These two single malts are both from the closed Lowland distillery, Littlemill. One of the bottles was distilled in 1990 and bottled in 2004 by Moon Import as the Paris series.

