FOO FIGHTERS, TIËSTO AND AVA MAX TO HEADLINE YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS WITH NEW EXPERIENCES AVAILABLE FOR #ABUDHABIGP 2023

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethara has announced Foo Fighters, Tiësto and Ava Max will headline this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts at this year's #AbuDhabiGP weekend at Etihad Park in November.

The announcement of the first acts set to perform at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts comes after the official launch of Ethara, which saw the two events and entertainment powerhouses in Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment merge into one entity.

When Foo Fighters walk onto stage at Etihad Park, it will mark the first ever UAE performance for the 15-time Grammy award-winning band.

On the eve of the release of its highly anticipated 11th album But Here We Are (out 2nd June), the group continues to charter into new territories, with their eyes now firmly set on performing in the UAE for the first time on 26th November 2023.

As an RIAA platinum-certified and world-renowned music icon, Tiësto will kick off the #AbuDhabiGP weekend in style on Thursday 23rd November. The internationally acclaimed DJ has enjoyed a career featuring global crossover success with over 36 million albums sold and a social media fanbase exceeding 30 million followers around the world.

Since the beginning of her meteoric rise with her debut hit "Sweet But Psycho", Ava Max has carved her own pathway in global pop culture. Following the recent release of her second full-length album, Diamonds & Dancefloors in 2022, the energetic star continues to make new ground as she prepares to make her debut appearance in the Middle East on opening night of the #AbuDhabiGP weekend.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: "It is a privilege to announce our first artists for this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts and we look forward to welcoming rock & roll legends Foo Fighters, international icon Tiësto and pop powerhouse Ava Max to Yas Island in November to celebrate the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend."

"As our new name suggests, Ethara is determined to bring thrilling experiences to our fans and make memorable moments that matter. Alongside the exciting additions to our Yasalam After-Race Concert Line-up for this year, it is a pleasure to announce our updated experiences coming to this year's Abu Dhabi GP, with new tickets available to enjoy this year's race weekend."

The new additions will allow race goers to take in the action from unique locations, including a VIP perspective at Turn 2 after a fast-paced start to the race at Deck at Two featuring global culinary brands, Hakkasan, Nobu and Milos. Or, enjoy the party atmosphere inside a luxury chalet at Hill Top Clubhouse, with fans following the cars heading toward the iconic North Hairpin while enjoying some of the region's best dishes from The Maine.

Other choices include the new West Straight Grandstand, following the action at the end of the longest straight at Yas Marina Circuit as the cars fight for the racing line through Turns 6 and 7, with organisers confirming these new experiences are now on sale.

The visitor experience for #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders has also grown. Alongside Yas All In, giving ticket holders complimentary access to one of Yas Island's theme parks across 7 days – including the soon-to-open Sea World Abu Dhabi – fans will also get complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan Abu Dhabi, providing visitors with even more to do across race week.

With more exciting announcements to come, fans can secure their seat at the region's biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

