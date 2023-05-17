Eighth Insights-X event in the autumn: international industry gathering with eXtra-Day, well-known brands and trends

Additional specialist retailer day on the Saturday

Big names and innovative startups

Experience international trends, live

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After last year's successful restart, the eighth Insights-X event is beginning to shed its light on the autumn: the international stationery sector will be meeting up again from 11 to 14 October at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre. With the return of major brands and funding for innovative startups, the trade fair for 'Stationery, office, bags and more' offers top international decision-makers a successful mix of trends and innovations at the ideal ordering time in the autumn. The enjoyable and efficient networking atmosphere of Insights-X is being strengthened with the expansion of communicative evening events and the introduction of the eXtra-Day.

The international ‘Stationery, Office, Bags and more’ sector is looking forward to getting together at Insights-X in Nuremberg where, between 11 and 14 October, it is expecting all manner of brands, trends and highlights. (Photo credit: Spielwarenmesse eG) (PRNewswire)

Additional day at the weekend

"Saturday turned out in our survey to be the most important trading day in the German-speaking DACH region, which is why we have introduced the eXtra-Day at this year's Insights-X," says Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG, explaining the new schedule for the fair. During the week from Wednesday to Friday, buyers chiefly from larger chain stores across Europe are expected, drawing on the full range of exhibitors in Halls 12.0, 11,0 and 10.0, while the additional opening on the Saturday focuses on specialist retailers, with highly regarded suppliers and promotional activities in Halls 11.0 and 10.0. The multi-category arrangement across the three halls at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre is designed to ensure efficient networking and short distances. It means that the six product groups – Writing Utensils & Equipment, Paper & Filing, Artistic & Creative, Desktop & Office, Bags & Accessories and Stationery & Gift Articles – can be explored in a relaxed business atmosphere on each day of the fair.

Strong brands, creative startups

The high quality in terms of both exhibitors and visitors will continue to play an important part in the fair. The registration phase is in full swing. After taking a break, highly reputable companies and brands including Faber-Castell, duo schreib & spiel, the Iden Group and STABILO will be back. In addition, major international players in the sector such as Clairefontaine and Exacompta (France), Gataric (Bosnia), GIPTA (Türkiye), Santoro (UK) and Seven (Italy) will be taking part in Insights-X, along with German businesses Lässig, Online Schreibgeräte, Stylex and Undercover. Top countries in previous years have included Germany, China, Türkiye, Italy, Poland, Spain, India, Greece and the Netherlands. Türkiye will have a shared stand for the first time. This can be found in Hall 12.0, as can creative startup ideas from international exhibitors and young innovative German businesses. Hall 10.0 will house the InsightsArena with joining-in activities and a Food Court.

New trends in stationery

With its ideal mix of sectors, Insights-X offers buyers and retailers the opportunity to discover innovations and trends and to fine-tune their own ranges. And in all of this, one topic continues to develop and grow: sustainability. It is evident in the use of recyclable plastics, refillable products and plantable pencils and paper. In another trend, paper is proving as popular as ever – in the form of lovingly designed notebooks, origami and indeed papier-mâché, which is enjoying something of a renaissance. Meanwhile, the traditional pen producers are enriching the creative area and offering DIY and calligraphy sets. Last but not least, in the back-to-school sector, where Insights-X has a particularly strong showing, is the omnipresent theme of licensing. Alongside tried and trusted blockbusters such as Harry Potter, new films including Barbie, Arielle and Dungeons & Dragons have potential this year for inclusion in the range.

A wealth of experiences at the fair

As well as presenting innovations at the perfect time for autumn ordering, Insights-X also has a strong focus on networking. One such sociable opportunity for maintaining contacts is the popular AfterHour on the first evening of the fair, where the sector rapidly comes together. The next highlights come on Friday 13 October, when the duo schreib & spiel association holds its Autumn Conference at the exhibition centre itself. In the evening, the organisers, together with the exhibitors, invite attendees to the great get-together. Those taking part in the fair can find a complete overview of the programme on the website www.insights-x.com and on the Insights-X app. Further digital support for perfect preparation is provided by the directory of exhibitors with its filter function, the interactive hall plans, and the networking area with the facility to set up chats and appointments. At a price of €15, the ticket allows access to Insights-X for the entire duration and can also be used as a ticket for travel on public transport. The fair is open every day from Wednesday to Friday between 9 am and 6 pm (5 pm for Hall 12.0) and on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Tickets go on sale on 26 July.

"We are looking forward to working with the sector to develop Insights-X further," says Christian Ulrich. "The compact and communicative format is now tailored even more closely to the needs of our exhibitors and the trade, so that everyone can take advantage of their own personal highlights in either three or four days," he concludes.

Note for editors: Reprint free of charge. Images are available at www.insights-x.com/media. Please provide us with a voucher copy on publication.

Insights-X

Insights-X is the trade fair for the stationery sector. Every year in October, the event brings the leading brand manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes together at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre. The trade will find a comprehensive range of products in stationery, office, bags and more. The next event takes place from 11 to 14 October 2023 incl. eXtra-Day. More information is available online at www.insights-x.com.

Spielwarenmesse eG

Spielwarenmesse eG is the fair organizer and marketing services provider for the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. The Nuremberg-based company organizes the world-leading Spielwarenmesse® in Nuremberg, complemented by the services available on Spielwarenmesse® Digital. Its range also includes the Internationale Spieltage SPIEL gaming event in Essen, Kids India in Mumbai and the Insights-X in Nuremberg. Expanded coverage of the topic of licensing and collaborations comes with BRANDmate in Offenbach. The range of services provided by the cooperative also includes industry campaigns and the international fair programme, World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse eG, which enables manufacturers to exhibit at pavilions featured at trade fairs in Asia and the USA. Spielwarenmesse eG operates a worldwide network of representatives in over 90 countries. In addition, its subsidiary Spielwarenmesse Shanghai Co., Ltd. is responsible for the People's Republic of China. Its Die roten Reiter GmbH subsidiary with headquarters in Nuremberg works as communication agency for the consumer and capital goods industry. The complete company profile of Spielwarenmesse eG can be found on the Internet at www.spielwarenmesse-eg.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077281/Insights_X_Spielwarenmesse.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077282/Insights_X_Logo.jpg

Insights-X (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insights-X