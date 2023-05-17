Blackbaud 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Highlights Milestones Fueling Social Impact

Progress Includes Multi-Year Commitment to DE&I Organizations, Engaging 3.4 Million Students Globally, Expanding Security Initiatives, and Sustained Carbon Neutrality In 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, demonstrating how the company is taking action to amplify its own global impact through continued progress across key ESG priorities.

It's an honor to power the global software infrastructure turning sparks of generosity into our customers' social impact

"Blackbaud is wholly dedicated to fueling impact—not only through our essential software that expands what is possible across the nonprofit and private sectors, but also in the way we operate our business," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's chief executive officer. "We're excited to highlight the important work of our team on our ESG priority areas, and even more proud to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of our community of customers. We power the global software infrastructure that turns sparks of generosity into our customers' social impact. It's an honor to play this role, and our ESG reporting tells that story."

Aligned with its goal of powering social impact, Blackbaud's ESG pillars and 2022 progress are categorized across a framework of four key ESG priority topics:

Fueling Social Impact

Blackbaud enables organizations of all types to run the essential business functions that enable them to deliver impact and empowers individuals with the trusted tools they need to make a difference. Blackbaud serves customers and empowers nonprofits, K-12 schools, universities, healthcare institutions, foundations, arts & cultural and faith organizations and individual change agents around the world.

Highlights of Fueling Social Impact through Blackbaud's multiple, scalable platforms include:

Equipping individual changemakers – Over 1 million fundraising pages were created on JustGiving from Blackbaud, enabling over 17 million donations for good causes through the platform in 2022.

Fueling greater impact for nonprofits and charities - nearly 150,000 organizations across the globe receive funds through a Blackbaud solution.

Empowering education through schools, universities & education institutions - 3.4 million students participated in critical skills education through EVERFI from Blackbaud, totaling 9.5 million hours of learning across the globe.

Engaging companies committed to social impact - YourCause from Blackbaud powered 12.1 million employee volunteer hours in 2022, while 98% of learners who participated in a workplace training powered by EVERFI from Blackbaud reported feeling motivated to promote a positive workplace culture.

People and Culture

Blackbaud believes success can only be realized by embracing diverse perspectives and experiences. This pillar is vital to Blackbaud's mission and includes the company's DE&I focus, as well as its long history of philanthropy.

Highlights of Blackbaud's People & Culture progress in 2022 include:

Engaging employees through philanthropy - 1 in 4 employees participated in its matching gift program, 1 in 7 employees served on nonprofit boards and 70% of employees volunteered in 2022.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives - 1 in 3 Blackbaud employees belong to an Affinity Group.

Providing a multi-year gift to five organizations focused on workforce diversity and economic empowerment for underrepresented groups. Blackbaud employees will engage with these organizations throughout the partnership via learning and service opportunities.

Driving Climate Solutions

Driven to act in the fight against climate change, Blackbaud is dedicated to proactively protecting the environment through responsible operations, decarbonization and strategic partnerships with organizations making an impact through both the purchase of offsets as well as direct investments in companies like Project Drawdown, a nonprofit focused on solutions to climate change.

Highlights of Blackbaud's Driving Climate Solutions progress include:

Blackbaud is proud to report 100% carbon neutrality for 2022 emissions.

Since 2019, Blackbaud has significantly reduced its global GHG emissions by 90%, with ongoing efficiency improvements in its headquarters office that have reduced energy consumption by 16% and water consumption by 40%.

Governance and Data Responsibility

Customer trust is a top priority and embedded in all facets of the company. Blackbaud is committed to providing customers the confidence that their technology and data are secure and continues to make significant investments in its security program.

Highlights of Governance & Data Responsibility progress include:

Adding Blackbaud's Chief Information Security Officer to the company's disclosure committee to ensure the company has the right level of visibility and expertise represented in the event of a security incident.

Appointing United Airlines Chief Information Security Officer Deneen DeFiore to Blackbaud Board of Directors to provide another level of cybersecurity expertise and oversight for the company.

Blackbaud also enhanced its incident response plan, hardening standards and infrastructure, expanded penetration testing requirements, and enhanced the company's asset management and patching processes.

To learn more about how the company is fueling social impact, view the full 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

