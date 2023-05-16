Guidehouse Insights Explores New Decarbonization Opportunities for Ammonia

Applying ammonia's history and leveraging its potential toward a low-carbon future



BOULDER, Colo., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores recommended actions for policymakers, equipment manufacturers, and the consumers of fuels for transportation and power generation to better leverage innovative technologies that can unlock new decarbonization possibilities for ammonia.

The agriculture industry has been using ammonia to make fertilizer for more than a century, which has helped establish a robust global market and laid the framework for what could be the next great decarbonization solution. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, ammonia's production, transport, and usage now has the technological maturity, infrastructure, and public familiarity to expand into new industries, such as fuel and energy storage.

"The ammonia industry is well established, with a long history that could position it well to decarbonize the global economy," says Peter Marrin, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As both a fuel for transportation and a vector for hydrogen, ammonia has the potential to slash emissions in some of the heaviest emitting sectors."

Ammonia itself is carbon free, but almost all the supply produced today uses fossil fuels as feedstocks; therefore, new technologies that use low or no-carbon solutions must be applied to decarbonize ammonia production. From a utilization perspective, additional investment in infrastructure and equipment retrofits is needed to realize ammonia's full potential, according to the report.

The report, Leveraging Ammonia as a Hydrogen Carrier and Decarbonization Tool, discusses how technological developments are highlighting new possibilities for ammonia and forcing companies to reassess how they approach their decarbonization goals. The report includes detailed and actionable recommendations for policymakers, equipment manufacturers, and consumers of fuels for transportation and power generation to address this new phenomenon. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

