FMC Corporation and Syngenta to commercialize breakthrough technology that transforms grass weed control in rice in Asia

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) and Syngenta Crop Protection announced today an agreement to bring to market a breakthrough technology to control weeds in rice in Asia. The new active ingredient, tetflupyrolimet, was discovered and developed by FMC with support from Syngenta for development in rice. It is the first major herbicide with a novel mode of action (DHODH – HRAC Group 28) in more than three decades, providing relief to farmers challenged by increasing weed resistance to existing herbicides.

Under the agreement, FMC and Syngenta both will bring tetflupyrolimet-based products to key rice markets in Asia. FMC will register and commercialize tetflupyrolimet, as well as a broad array of tetflupyrolimet formulations for rice throughout Asia. In the China rice market, FMC will focus on mixtures only. Syngenta will register and commercialize the compound and an array of products in China for the rice market, while offering mixtures for use on rice in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, as well as in Japan and South Korea. Syngenta will also commercialize the compound for rice in Bangladesh.

In addition, FMC will register and commercialize tetflupyrolimet and a full portfolio of tetflupyrolimet formulations in markets globally for rice and other crops.

"Tetflupyrolimet is a transformative herbicide that provides season-long control of important grass weeds with just one application in the growing season," said Diane Allemang, FMC executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "Due to its new mode of action, tetflupyrolimet has no known cross-resistance and will provide millions of growers around the world with a critical weed management tool. It provides outstanding residual control with very low dose rates and an exceptional sustainability profile."

Tetflupyrolimet enhances the yield and quality of rice production by controlling destructive grass weeds that compete with the crop for water, nutrients, light and space. In addition to being easy to apply in traditional transplanted rice, the herbicide is also highly suited to direct-seeded rice.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

