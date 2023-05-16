FMC Corporation CEO Mark Douglas and CFO Andrew Sandifer to speak at the BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Farm to Market Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) today announced that Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer and Andrew Sandifer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Farm to Market | Chemicals Conference in New York City on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the FMC Investor Relations website.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

